7 PHOTOS from BTS' 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' concerts to relive the magic & euphoria of the septet

On The Couch with BTS

We may not need 'Permission To Dance' but we definitely need an excuse to relive through the magic and euphoria which was 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'. BTS hosted their first offline concert in two years in Los Angeles' So-Fi stadium which ran for four days, i.e. November 27-28 and December 1-2. Like every BTS concert, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' was packed with powerhouse performances, charming visuals, hilarious banter, beautiful stage collaborations and star cameos! We wish we had a time machine to go back and relive these four most beautiful moments of our lives, but for now, we will settle for 7 breathtaking pictures from BTS concerts which will be etched in our treasure box of memories for eternity!

Photo Credit : News1