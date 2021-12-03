7 PHOTOS from BTS' 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' concerts to relive the magic & euphoria of the septet

We may not need 'Permission To Dance' but we definitely need an excuse to relive through the magic and euphoria which was 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'. BTS hosted their first offline concert in two years in Los Angeles' So-Fi stadium which ran for four days, i.e. November 27-28 and December 1-2. Like every BTS concert, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' was packed with powerhouse performances, charming visuals, hilarious banter, beautiful stage collaborations and star cameos! We wish we had a time machine to go back and relive these four most beautiful moments of our lives, but for now, we will settle for 7 breathtaking pictures from BTS concerts which will be etched in our treasure box of memories for eternity!
Photo Credit : News1
BTS members performing at 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'.
BTS performing to 'Black Swan' at 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'.
BTS members look gorgeous in pink outfits as they perform at the concert.
BTS members look cute as they pose for a group picture.
BTS members look handsome in white sparkly outfits.
BTS members perform their soul soothing track 'My Universe' at 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'.