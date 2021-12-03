7 PHOTOS from BTS' 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' concerts to relive the magic & euphoria of the septet

Published on Dec 03, 2021
   
    BTS pose on a couch (Pic credit - News1)

    On The Couch with BTS

    We may not need 'Permission To Dance' but we definitely need an excuse to relive through the magic and euphoria which was 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'. BTS hosted their first offline concert in two years in Los Angeles' So-Fi stadium which ran for four days, i.e. November 27-28 and December 1-2. Like every BTS concert, 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA' was packed with powerhouse performances, charming visuals, hilarious banter, beautiful stage collaborations and star cameos! We wish we had a time machine to go back and relive these four most beautiful moments of our lives, but for now, we will settle for 7 breathtaking pictures from BTS concerts which will be etched in our treasure box of memories for eternity!

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS performing at the concert (Pic credit - News1)

    Star Performers!

    BTS members performing at 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS performing at the concert (Pic credit - News1)

    Black Swan!

    BTS performing to 'Black Swan' at 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS performing at the concert (Pic credit - News1)

    Pink Blast!

    BTS members look gorgeous in pink outfits as they perform at the concert.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS members pose for a group photo (Pic credit - News1)

    Cutie Groupfie!

    BTS members look cute as they pose for a group picture.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS members pose for a group photo (Pic credit - News1)

    Sparkly White!

    BTS members look handsome in white sparkly outfits.

    Photo Credit : News1

    BTS members performing at the concert (Pic credit - News1)

    Our Universe

    BTS members perform their soul soothing track 'My Universe' at 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE: LA'.

    Photo Credit : News1