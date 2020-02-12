/
BTS: 5 Reasons to watch Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The most loved K-pop band BTS is all set to return to the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Ahead of it, we list down five reasons we are excited to watch the K-pop band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: February 12, 2020 11:03 am
BTS returns to the Jimmy Fallon show
The most loved K-pop band BTS is all set to return to the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Ever since Jimmy announced that he will be interviewing them, ARMY can't keep calm and we understand why! Though Jimmy didn't share the date of the special episode, he reached out to the ARMY requesting them for questions to ask BTS. The band first appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in September 2018. Well, rumour has it that BTS has already pre-recorded the special episode. According to the Twitter user Soo Choi who is a BTS fan, Jimmy has pre-recorded the special episode featuring BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope. Speaking about their upcoming album titled "Map of the Soul: 7", it is slated to release on February 21, 2020. ARMY is definitely looking forward to it. Speaking about BTS' appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, ahead of it, we list down five reasons we are excited to watch the K-pop band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Performance
Just a few weeks ago, BTS performed 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show with James Corden and the internet went berserk. Now, we are excited to watch BTS set the stage on fire with their powerful performance on Jimmy Fallon's show. As we all know, BTS' choreography is one of the best, so we are looking forward to it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Fashion
Apart from their performance, BTS members are also known for their individual style. Every member has an amazing sense of style and we are looking forward to the members' fashionable looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
English
Apart from being a leader of the group, RM is also known for being like a translator for the group. However, in recent interviews, we have seen the other members speak in English as well. While we have no problem seeing the members speak in their Korean language, we would love to watch Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope speak more in English when Jimmy interviews them on the show.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jokes
Every member of BTS has an amazing sense of humour. However, personally we can't wait to hear J-Hope's hilarious jokes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jimin and Jimmy's bromance
Last but not least we are here for Jimin and Jimmy's bromance. Remember when Jimmy called Jimin 'My Man' or when Jimin introduced himself by saying, "Hey Jimmy, I'm Jimin!" Well, we totally ship Jimin and Jimmy's friendship and are excited to watch their bromance.
Photo Credit : Youtube
