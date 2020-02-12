Home
/
Photos
/
BTS
/
BTS: 5 Reasons to watch Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS: 5 Reasons to watch Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The most loved K-pop band BTS is all set to return to the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Ahead of it, we list down five reasons we are excited to watch the K-pop band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: February 12, 2020 11:03 am
  • 1 / 6
    BTS returns to the Jimmy Fallon show

    BTS returns to the Jimmy Fallon show

    The most loved K-pop band BTS is all set to return to the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Ever since Jimmy announced that he will be interviewing them, ARMY can't keep calm and we understand why! Though Jimmy didn't share the date of the special episode, he reached out to the ARMY requesting them for questions to ask BTS. The band first appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in September 2018. Well, rumour has it that BTS has already pre-recorded the special episode. According to the Twitter user Soo Choi who is a BTS fan, Jimmy has pre-recorded the special episode featuring BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope. Speaking about their upcoming album titled "Map of the Soul: 7", it is slated to release on February 21, 2020. ARMY is definitely looking forward to it. Speaking about BTS' appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, ahead of it, we list down five reasons we are excited to watch the K-pop band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Performance

    Performance

    Just a few weeks ago, BTS performed 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show with James Corden and the internet went berserk. Now, we are excited to watch BTS set the stage on fire with their powerful performance on Jimmy Fallon's show. As we all know, BTS' choreography is one of the best, so we are looking forward to it.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Fashion

    Fashion

    Apart from their performance, BTS members are also known for their individual style. Every member has an amazing sense of style and we are looking forward to the members' fashionable looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    English

    English

    Apart from being a leader of the group, RM is also known for being like a translator for the group. However, in recent interviews, we have seen the other members speak in English as well. While we have no problem seeing the members speak in their Korean language, we would love to watch Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope speak more in English when Jimmy interviews them on the show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Jokes

    Jokes

    Every member of BTS has an amazing sense of humour. However, personally we can't wait to hear J-Hope's hilarious jokes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Jimin and Jimmy's bromance

    Jimin and Jimmy's bromance

    Last but not least we are here for Jimin and Jimmy's bromance. Remember when Jimmy called Jimin 'My Man' or when Jimin introduced himself by saying, "Hey Jimmy, I'm Jimin!" Well, we totally ship Jimin and Jimmy's friendship and are excited to watch their bromance.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid
Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid
Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, here\'s what these contestants were up to before the show
Bigg Boss 13: From Sidharth Shukla to Asim Riaz, here's what these contestants were up to before the show
Pooja Hegde\'s workout pictures will inspire you to hit the gym
Pooja Hegde's workout pictures will inspire you to hit the gym
From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: Stars REVEAL their alternative career choices
From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: Stars REVEAL their alternative career choices
Bigg Boss 13: 5 times Asim Riaz got praised by Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 13: 5 times Asim Riaz got praised by Salman Khan
From comparisons with other star kids to nepotism, Alaya F\'s statements prove she is one beauty with brains
From comparisons with other star kids to nepotism, Alaya F's statements prove she is one beauty with brains

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement