BTS: 5 Reasons to watch Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS returns to the Jimmy Fallon show

The most loved K-pop band BTS is all set to return to the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Ever since Jimmy announced that he will be interviewing them, ARMY can't keep calm and we understand why! Though Jimmy didn't share the date of the special episode, he reached out to the ARMY requesting them for questions to ask BTS. The band first appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in September 2018. Well, rumour has it that BTS has already pre-recorded the special episode. According to the Twitter user Soo Choi who is a BTS fan, Jimmy has pre-recorded the special episode featuring BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga and J-Hope. Speaking about their upcoming album titled "Map of the Soul: 7", it is slated to release on February 21, 2020. ARMY is definitely looking forward to it. Speaking about BTS' appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, ahead of it, we list down five reasons we are excited to watch the K-pop band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Photo Credit : Getty Images