Home
/
Photos
/
BTS
/
BTS: 5 reasons why we are looking forward to watch the K pop band on The Late Late Show with James Corden

BTS: 5 reasons why we are looking forward to watch the K pop band on The Late Late Show with James Corden

BTS is all set to return on The Late Late Show with James Corden. As we look forward to it, we have listed down 5 reasons why you should be excited to watch them on the chat show.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    BTS on The Late Late Show with James Corden

    BTS on The Late Late Show with James Corden

    On February 21, BTS dropped their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' and ARMY can't stop themselves from listening to their new songs. Right from ON, Jimin's solo song Filter to his duet with V, Jin's Moon and V's Inner Child, literally every song on the album is creating a buzz! Now that their album is released, ARMY is excited for BTS' appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Speaking about BTS' appearance on James Corden's show, James already teased that the members will be a part of Carpool Karaoke. After a long wait, ARMY will get to see Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook on Carpool Karaoke. During their earlier appearances on the show, BTS played the game of Hide and Seek with James and Ashton Kutcher. The band even delivered a powerful performance of Black Swan which is a part of their new album. As we look forward to BTS' return on the show, here's a list of reasons why you should be excited to watch the members on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    James Corden speaking and singing in Korean

    James Corden speaking and singing in Korean

    We all have seen how James joins his guests in their performances while listening to their songs, so it would be interesting to see if James join the members in singing in Korean while they all perform together. Corden speaking in Korean with the members would be an absolute treat!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    BTS singing new songs

    BTS singing new songs

    BTS' new songs from their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7' are amazing and have also made it to our playlist. During Carpool Karaoke, we are excited to see if BTS performs any new songs from their new album.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Will James give RM a chance to drive?

    Will James give RM a chance to drive?

    In the photo shared by Corden, we get to see RM sitting in the front seat. However, much to our surprise, RM can't drive. During VLive, Namjoon revealed that every BTS member has driving license except him. During Cardi B's appearance on James Corden, Cardi had revealed that she can't drive so later Corden insisted that he should learn to drive and took her to a parking lot. However, within only a few seconds of driving, Cardi ran into a cone. With RM being in the situation as Cardi B, do you think James will teach him how to drive?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    BTS interacting with their fans

    BTS interacting with their fans

    During James Carpool Karaoke, we have seen many celebs interacting with people while playing a game, so it would be interesting to watch BTS bump and interact with ARMY on the streets.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Bromance

    Bromance

    Over the years, we have seen many bromance moments between the BTS members. Well, we are here for the BTS bromance while they all make an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Raashi Khanna\'s Interesting Facts: From Ranbir Kapoor being her favourite actor to working as a copywriter
Raashi Khanna's Interesting Facts: From Ranbir Kapoor being her favourite actor to working as a copywriter
PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez\'s THROWBACK moments will give you a rush of nostalgia
PHOTOS: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's THROWBACK moments will give you a rush of nostalgia
PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande is a fashionista and slays in every outfit like a pro; Check it out
PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande is a fashionista and slays in every outfit like a pro; Check it out
PHOTOS: 5 times Hansika Motwani looked drop dead gorgeous in black outfits
PHOTOS: 5 times Hansika Motwani looked drop dead gorgeous in black outfits
PHOTOS: Nayanthara\'s holiday wardrobe is everything we want to steal; Check it out
PHOTOS: Nayanthara's holiday wardrobe is everything we want to steal; Check it out
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secrets the stunning star spilled about her filmy Kapoor family
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secrets the stunning star spilled about her filmy Kapoor family

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement