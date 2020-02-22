BTS: 5 reasons why we are looking forward to watch the K pop band on The Late Late Show with James Corden

1 / 6

BTS on The Late Late Show with James Corden

On February 21, BTS dropped their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' and ARMY can't stop themselves from listening to their new songs. Right from ON, Jimin's solo song Filter to his duet with V, Jin's Moon and V's Inner Child, literally every song on the album is creating a buzz! Now that their album is released, ARMY is excited for BTS' appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Speaking about BTS' appearance on James Corden's show, James already teased that the members will be a part of Carpool Karaoke. After a long wait, ARMY will get to see Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook on Carpool Karaoke. During their earlier appearances on the show, BTS played the game of Hide and Seek with James and Ashton Kutcher. The band even delivered a powerful performance of Black Swan which is a part of their new album. As we look forward to BTS' return on the show, here's a list of reasons why you should be excited to watch the members on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

