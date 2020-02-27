Home
BTS: 5 Times John Cena couldn't stop fanboying over the K pop band

The K-Pop band BTS recently revealed that they are a big fan of John Cena. Anyone who follows the wrestler knows that he is a big fan of the K-Pop band too. Here's a look at 5 instances when Cena couldn't stop fanboying over BTS.
    John Cena fanboying over BTS

    The K-Pop band BTS recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and boy, it was amazing! Right from BTS members revealing their secret career dreams to first impressions about each other, BTS was fun to watch. One of the major highlights of the show was when RM mentioned that the Bangtan Boys would love to meet their No. 1 fanboy, i.e. John Cena. Anyone who follows or is a huge fan of John Cena would know that the wrestler is a huge fan of BTS. Time and again, Cena has expressed his fondness towards the Bangtan Boys. However, before we jump into Cena's fanboying moments, let's take a recap. It all began in 2018 when Cena randomly shared a photo of BTS member J-Hope on his Instagram. At the time, pro-wrestler didn't know who BTS was, but the ARMY helped him in knowing them and since then, he became a fan. Given the fact, RM recently mentioned that the boys would love to meet him in person, Cena also replied saying he would love to meet them one day as well. As we eagerly wait for it to happen, here are 5 instances when Cena couldn't stop fanboying over BTS.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    John Cena was ready to be their bodyguard

    On July 11, 2018, John tweeted, "I've had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I've been touring with them for years, they just can't see me."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When Cena admitted he enjoys their music

    In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, John Cena revealed, "When I became aware of the BTS phenomenon, it hit me by storm. I listened to their music, I enjoy their music."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    On his bias

    In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena mentioned that J-Hope is his favourite because he's got a little secret street cred like him. On James Corden's show, Cena revealed that he also likes RM.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When he revealed ARMY is a big factor in his love for BTS

    John even explained that the ARMY is a big factor in his love for BTS. "I am a fan of fandom. I'm just a fan of what they do and the passion that they evoke out of people. I think it's really special."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    January Jones

    During his appearance on James Corden, Cena expressed he was jealous when he learned January Jones got a chance to meet BTS when she was also on the show. When Corden held up a photo of Jones with BTS, Cena said, "You are so lucky to be in that picture. I tried out to be their bodyguard and I didn't even make it."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

