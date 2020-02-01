/
BTS: Anne Hathaway to Scarlett Johansson, all you need to know about the K Pop band members' celebrity crushes
BTS is one of the most popular K Pop bands. Each member of the band, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, V, J-Hope and Jungkook enjoy a huge fan following worldwide. Today, we take a look at BTS members and their Hollywood crushes.
BTS and their celebrity crushes
BTS is one of the most popular K Pop bands. Each member of the band - Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, V, J-Hope and Jungkook enjoy a huge fan following worldwide. The band members are known for their own unique personalities and are loved by the masses. They are currently creating a huge buzz due to their upcoming album titled "Map of the Soul: 7." The superstars also recently made an appearance on Grammys 2020. They performed alongside Lil Nas X on their hit song "Old Town Road" and set the stage on fire. Speaking about their album, it is set to release on February 21, 2020. The ARMY can't keep calm and are looking forward to it. Time and again, many celebrities have expressed their fondness for the band members. Celebs like John Cena, James Corden, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more stan BTS. However, have you ever wondered who does BTS stan? Today, we take a look at BTS members and their Hollywood crushes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
J-Hope
In an interview with E! News, when asked J-Hope about his celebrity crush, he said it's Amanda Seyfried.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jimin
In the same interview, Jimin revealed that he has a crush on Rachel McAdams.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jin
Jin responded by saying that he has a crush on Anne Hathaway. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Jin mentioned that he likes Brad Pitt.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jungkook
When asked Jungkook about his celebrity crush, Jungkook said that he doesn't know her name and when asked if he knows her movie, Jungkook responded, "I know movie, but I don't know movie name."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
RM
RM also known as Rap Monster has a crush on Blake Lively. She is happily married to Ryan Reynolds and also has kids.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Suga
Suga who is known to be one of the shy members of the group has a crush on Scarlett Johansson.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
V
V has a crush on two celebrities - Lily Collins and Rachel McAdams.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
