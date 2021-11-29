BTS bedazzles after first sold out ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LA’ show; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

BTS

BTS joined the press in Los Angeles for their first overseas press conference since June 2019. And the members came prepared, with their classy outfits, energetic responses and thankful hearts. After their fantastic show on November 27, bright and early the seven boys ascended the stage to greet awaiting faces of the media on the next morning. They answered questions about everything including their four sold out nights at the So-Fi Stadium that has a 70,000 attending capacity, winning awards, meeting fans, second Grammy nomination and more. The boys, humble as ever, expressed their gratitude and opened up about their innermost feelings for not having a chance to perform in front of their fans for 2 years now. Here are the dashing looks of the seven members of BTS who continue to shower their unending flair on the world.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC