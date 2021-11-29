BTS bedazzles after first sold out ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LA’ show; See PHOTOS

    BTS at the press conference

    BTS

    BTS joined the press in Los Angeles for their first overseas press conference since June 2019. And the members came prepared, with their classy outfits, energetic responses and thankful hearts. After their fantastic show on November 27, bright and early the seven boys ascended the stage to greet awaiting faces of the media on the next morning. They answered questions about everything including their four sold out nights at the So-Fi Stadium that has a 70,000 attending capacity, winning awards, meeting fans, second Grammy nomination and more. The boys, humble as ever, expressed their gratitude and opened up about their innermost feelings for not having a chance to perform in front of their fans for 2 years now. Here are the dashing looks of the seven members of BTS who continue to shower their unending flair on the world.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    BTS at the press conference

    RM

    RM talked about the importance of the awards and nominations they have received in the past few days.

    BTS at the press conference

    Jin

    Jin added that not winning a Grammy does not mean that the rest of their wins are less significant, however it would be an honour to win one.

    BTS at the press conference

    SUGA

    SUGA mentioned how looking at their fans confirmed their reason behind doing music and concerts.

    BTS at the press conference

    J-Hope

    J-Hope mentioned how all of this comes as a responsibility to the group.

    BTS at the press conference

    Jimin

    Jimin planned on going all out for the second day of their concert.

    BTS at the press conference

    V

    V wished to spread positive energy to the fans who will be present for their concert.

    BTS at the press conference

    Jungkook

    Jungkook revealed the words that he was unable to speak at the AMAs being "Focus on enjoying every moment."

