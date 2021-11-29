BTS bedazzles after first sold out ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LA’ show; See PHOTOS

BTS joined the press in Los Angeles for their first overseas press conference since June 2019. And the members came prepared, with their classy outfits, energetic responses and thankful hearts. After their fantastic show on November 27, bright and early the seven boys ascended the stage to greet awaiting faces of the media on the next morning. They answered questions about everything including their four sold out nights at the So-Fi Stadium that has a 70,000 attending capacity, winning awards, meeting fans, second Grammy nomination and more. The boys, humble as ever, expressed their gratitude and opened up about their innermost feelings for not having a chance to perform in front of their fans for 2 years now. Here are the dashing looks of the seven members of BTS who continue to shower their unending flair on the world.
Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC
RM talked about the importance of the awards and nominations they have received in the past few days.
Jin added that not winning a Grammy does not mean that the rest of their wins are less significant, however it would be an honour to win one.
SUGA mentioned how looking at their fans confirmed their reason behind doing music and concerts.
J-Hope mentioned how all of this comes as a responsibility to the group.
Jimin planned on going all out for the second day of their concert.
V wished to spread positive energy to the fans who will be present for their concert.
Jungkook revealed the words that he was unable to speak at the AMAs being "Focus on enjoying every moment."