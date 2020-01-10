BTS: Check out THESE interesting and fun facts of the K Pop band

1 / 10

BTS' unknown facts

BTS is one of the most-loved and popular K-pop bands. The BTS members which include of V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and SUGA are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the talented superstars have a huge fan following worldwide. BTS' music always manages to create buzz as it is not only fun but also addresses sensitive topics. Earlier this week, BTS announced that the band is going to release a new album called 'Map of the Soul: 7'. BTS shared a comeback trailer of their new album. Big Hits Entertainment dropped a new video titled "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer." The same features Suga rapping about his ambitions to be the King and also talks about his demons chasing him. The video has already taken the internet by storm. The band's new album "Map of the Soul: 7" is set to release on February 21, 2020, and the ARMY can't keep calm. Ahead of their new album's release, check out some of the interesting and fun facts about BTS.

Photo Credit : Getty Images