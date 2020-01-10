/
BTS: Check out THESE interesting and fun facts of the K Pop band
BTS is one of the most-loved and popular K-pop bands. The BTS members are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the talented superstars have a huge fan following worldwide. Today, check out some of the interesting facts about BTS.
BTS' unknown facts
BTS is one of the most-loved and popular K-pop bands. The BTS members which include of V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and SUGA are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the talented superstars have a huge fan following worldwide. BTS' music always manages to create buzz as it is not only fun but also addresses sensitive topics. Earlier this week, BTS announced that the band is going to release a new album called 'Map of the Soul: 7'. BTS shared a comeback trailer of their new album. Big Hits Entertainment dropped a new video titled "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer." The same features Suga rapping about his ambitions to be the King and also talks about his demons chasing him. The video has already taken the internet by storm. The band's new album "Map of the Soul: 7" is set to release on February 21, 2020, and the ARMY can't keep calm. Ahead of their new album's release, check out some of the interesting and fun facts about BTS.
What does BTS mean?
Not many know, BTS has a lot of meanings - the original one being "Bangtan Sonyeondan" which means "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" in Korean.
RM's full form
BTS' member RM's initials stand for Rap Monster. His real name is Kim Nam-Joon.
RM on how he learned English
On Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, BTS' lead member RM revealed that he learned English by watching Friends. He said, "Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one, thanks to my mother."
ARMY
Have you ever wondered what's ARMY? Well, fans of the BTS are known as the ARMY.
The youngest member of the group
Jungkook is the youngest member of the group.
V can play saxophone
In one of the interviews, V revealed that he learned saxophone for a number of years during Junior High.
BTS was supposed to be a Hip Hop group
When the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment first met RM (Rap Monster), he was impressed with his rapping skills and wanted to make him a member of his new hip-hop group. However, it was later decided to take the group in a different direction.
V is ambidextrous
Yes, you read that right! V is ambidextrous which means he can write with both his hands.
