BTS: If not a part of the K Pop band, here's what each member of BTS would be doing

BTS which consists of band members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope and RM is one of the popular K Pop bands. Have you ever wondered if not a part of the K Pop band, what your favourite member of BTS would be doing? Find out here.
    BTS which consists of band members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope and RM is one of the popular K Pop bands. As we all know, the ARMY is eagerly waiting for their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 which will be out on February 21, 2020. Another reason the ARMY can't keep calm is that BTS is all set to make their second guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The official Twitter page of the hit international TV show announced it with a video by Jimmy Fallon. They tweeted, "@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS!" We certainly can't wait to watch them on the show. Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, and J-Hope are incredibly talented. They wow us every time. However, have you ever wondered if not singer, what your favourite member of BTS would be doing? Find out here.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jin

    The eldest member of the group Jin has an insane fan following. In an interview with Billboard Magazine's Fan Army Face-off series, Jin revealed if he wasn't a part of the K Pop band, he would have probably become a farmer.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jungkook

    If not a part of the K Pop Idol group, Jungkook would've become an athlete. How cool is that!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jimin

    Jimin who enjoys a huge fan following revealed that he wanted to become a police officer.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    RM

    RM also known as Rap Monster mentioned that he probably would have ended up doing an office job.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    V

    Just like Jin, V mentioned that he would've been a farmer if not in the K Pop Idol group. Apart from it, he would have chosen to do photography.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Suga

    Suga is one of the most important members of the group would've become a songwriter.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    J-Hope

    Given he is so passionate about dancing, J-Hope revealed that he would've still become a dancer.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

