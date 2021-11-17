As BTS jets off to LA, ‘HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT’ returns to trends; See PHOTOS

Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:25 AM IST   |  2.4K
   
    BTS' Jin, V & Jungkook at the airport

    BTS

    BTS will be heading off to the USA as their promotional schedule begins in LA. On November 17, the boys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport ahead of their departure from South Korea. Covered in style from head to toe, the seven members will head to meet their fans in person after almost 2 years. Though their handsomeness could not be seen as masks covered the boys’ faces, the boys were ready for a good time. Their known schedule includes their 4 sold out shows for the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ concert that will be held on November 27-28 and December 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium. The group will also be returning to ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on November 24, having a personal interview in the US also after 2 years. Check out the looks of the boys at the airport.

    RM at the airport

    RM

    RM looked cool as ever!

    Jin at the airport

    Jin

    Jin waved to the reporters in his coat-clad look.

    SUGA at the airport

    SUGA

    SUGA went for an all-black outfit once again.

    J-Hope at the airport

    J-Hope

    J-Hope added a pop of colour with his yellow scarf.

    Jimin at the airport

    Jimin

    Jimin was his stylish self at the Incheon Airport.

    V at the airport

    V

    V channelled his boyfriend looks and we were stunned again!

    Jungkook at the airport

    Jungkook

    Jungkook greeted the crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

