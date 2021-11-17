As BTS jets off to LA, ‘HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT’ returns to trends; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

BTS

BTS will be heading off to the USA as their promotional schedule begins in LA. On November 17, the boys were spotted at the Incheon International Airport ahead of their departure from South Korea. Covered in style from head to toe, the seven members will head to meet their fans in person after almost 2 years. Though their handsomeness could not be seen as masks covered the boys’ faces, the boys were ready for a good time. Their known schedule includes their 4 sold out shows for the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ concert that will be held on November 27-28 and December 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium. The group will also be returning to ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on November 24, having a personal interview in the US also after 2 years. Check out the looks of the boys at the airport.

Photo Credit : News1