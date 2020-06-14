/
/
/
BTS: Jimin, RM, J Hope, Suga and V; Who rocks the blonde hair? COMMENT NOW
BTS: Jimin, RM, J Hope, Suga and V; Who rocks the blonde hair? COMMENT NOW
BTS members often experiment with their hairstyles. Take a look at times BTS members sported the blonde hairstyle and aced the look! Comment and tell us which is your favourite!
Written By
Ekta Varma
16435 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 14, 2020 12:00 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Comments
Of course I'll pick Suga cause he's my bias and honestly even if he wasn't he still rocks blonde hair
Add new comment