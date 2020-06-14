Advertisement
BTS: Jimin, RM, J Hope, Suga and V; Who rocks the blonde hair? COMMENT NOW

BTS: Jimin, RM, J Hope, Suga and V; Who rocks the blonde hair? COMMENT NOW

BTS members often experiment with their hairstyles. Take a look at times BTS members sported the blonde hairstyle and aced the look! Comment and tell us which is your favourite!
June 14, 2020
  • 1 / 6
    Which BTS members' blonde hair is your favourite?

    Which BTS members' blonde hair is your favourite?

    The very popular Korean boy band BTS recently completed seven years in the industry. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. Also, BTS members are extremely stylish and give some major fashion inspiration to the ARMY members. BTS is known for its eye-catching fashion in music videos, photoshoots, and epic live performances. BTS members have cultivated their distinct fashion senses, as unique as each of the seven guys themselves. Jin, V, RM, J Hope, Suga, Jungkook & Jimin put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Speaking of which, they are also really experimental with their hair colours. From purple, yellow to blonde, they pull off every look with ease! Comment below and tell us which BTS member pulled off the blonde hair like a pro?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  Jimin
    Jimin

    Jimin

    The star looks amazing in the hairstyle and there's no denying it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  V
    V

    V

    How cute he looks!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  J Hope
    J Hope

    J Hope

    He is one charming guy and this snap is a proof!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  Suga
    Suga

    Suga

    Suga personifies cuteness with this pic.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  RM
    RM

    RM

    RM pulls off the blonde hair like no one else!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

Of course I'll pick Suga cause he's my bias and honestly even if he wasn't he still rocks blonde hair

