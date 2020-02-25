/
BTS on Jimmy Fallon: Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J Hope REVEAL alternate careers they would have picked
Finally, after a long wait, BTS made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The BTS members spilled beans on what career they would've chosen if they weren't a part of the K-pop band. Find out!
February 25, 2020
BTS on Jimmy Fallon
Finally, after a long wait, BTS made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Right from revealing their first impressions of each other to delivering a smashing performance on the new album 'Map of the Soul: 7's ' title track ON, BTS kept us hooked until the end. Plus, Jimmy and Jimin's reunion was an absolute treat to the eyes. One of the major highlights of the show for us was Jungkook fluently speaking in English and RM revealing that when he first met the Golden Maknae, he was in his underwear. Recalling their first performance in front of the crowd, Jungkook mentioned that there were about 300 people when they first performed and it was overwhelming for all of them. The BTS members also spilled beans on what career they would've chosen if they weren't a part of the K-pop band. Read on and let us know what you think in the comments section below.
RM
The leader of BTS, RM revealed that if not a part of BTS, he would have probably ended up becoming a businessman. His dream would've been studying hard and get a nice job someday.
V
The charming member of BTS, V revealed that he would've been a saxophonist.
J-Hope
BTS' sunshine J-Hope mentioned that he would've chosen to be a tennis player. Anyone who follows him would know that this isn't the first time he has expressed his love for the sport.
Jin
Jin, also known as worldwide handsome, revealed that he would've been an actor.
Jungkook
The Golden Maknae of the group revealed that he would've been a gamer if not a member of BTS.
Jimin
If not a part of the K-pop group, Jimin mentioned that maybe he would've been a talk show host. Suga who is known for his hilarious jokes added that if Jimin would've become a host, his show's name would've been Jimin Fallon.
Suga
If not a part of the K-pop band, Suga would have been a producer or a songwriter.
