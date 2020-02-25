BTS on Jimmy Fallon: Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J Hope REVEAL alternate careers they would have picked

1 / 8

BTS on Jimmy Fallon

Finally, after a long wait, BTS made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Right from revealing their first impressions of each other to delivering a smashing performance on the new album 'Map of the Soul: 7's ' title track ON, BTS kept us hooked until the end. Plus, Jimmy and Jimin's reunion was an absolute treat to the eyes. One of the major highlights of the show for us was Jungkook fluently speaking in English and RM revealing that when he first met the Golden Maknae, he was in his underwear. Recalling their first performance in front of the crowd, Jungkook mentioned that there were about 300 people when they first performed and it was overwhelming for all of them. The BTS members also spilled beans on what career they would've chosen if they weren't a part of the K-pop band. Read on and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images