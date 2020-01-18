BTS: From John Cena to Joe Jonas, Hollywood celebs who are fans of the K pop band

1 / 8

BTS Celebrity fans

BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. The BTS members which include Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jin, V are not only popular in South Korea but are famous worldwide. BTS is currently in the news due to their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. A few days ago, Big Hit Entertainment dropped a video titled "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer." The same features Suga rapping about his ambitions to be the King and also talks about his demons chasing him. The ARMY can't keep calm as the album is slated to hit the release on February 21, 2020. Not just the ARMY but also celebs are looking forward to the band's new album. Many times celebs have opened up about their fondness towards BTS members. Recently, John Cena admitted to being a huge fan of BTS. The wrestler and actor also revealed his favourite BTS members and told why he is a big fan of them. Apart from John Cena, there are many other celebs who have opened up about being a fan of BTS. As we look forward to their upcoming album, here's a list of celebs who love BTS as much as you do.

Photo Credit : Getty Images