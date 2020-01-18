/
BTS: From John Cena to Joe Jonas, Hollywood celebs who are fans of the K pop band
BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. Not just the ARMY but also celebs are looking forward to the band's new album. As we look forward to their upcoming album, here's a list of celebs who love BTS as much as their fans.
Published: January 18, 2020 12:23 pm
BTS Celebrity fans
BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands. The BTS members which include Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Jin, V are not only popular in South Korea but are famous worldwide. BTS is currently in the news due to their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. A few days ago, Big Hit Entertainment dropped a video titled "MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Interlude: Shadow Comeback Trailer." The same features Suga rapping about his ambitions to be the King and also talks about his demons chasing him. The ARMY can't keep calm as the album is slated to hit the release on February 21, 2020. Not just the ARMY but also celebs are looking forward to the band's new album. Many times celebs have opened up about their fondness towards BTS members. Recently, John Cena admitted to being a huge fan of BTS. The wrestler and actor also revealed his favourite BTS members and told why he is a big fan of them. Apart from John Cena, there are many other celebs who have opened up about being a fan of BTS. As we look forward to their upcoming album, here's a list of celebs who love BTS as much as you do.
John Cena
John recently made an appearance on James Corden's chat show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. The wrestler revealed that he is a big fan of J-Hope and RM. Cena also praised the singers for sending a good message to the ARMY through their music.
James Corden
James has always been a fan of BTS. Corden recently revealed that he is an RM and Jungkook fan.
Camila Cabello
The Havana singer is also a fan of BTS. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Cabello mentioned that BTS members are really cool and talented. She added by saying that they put a lot of hard work in their choreography and performances.
Halsey
Halsey who recently released her new album Manic is a big BTS fan. The singer also collaborated with the K-Pop band for the song Boy With Luv.
Joe Jonas
Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas loves BTS members. When he was a part of DNCE, Joe tweeted saying he would love to collaborate with the K-Pop band.
Ansel Elgort
The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort is a fan of BTS. The Baby Driver actor spoke about his fondness for BTS during one of his Instagram Live.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran is one of the many celebs who is a huge BTS fan. In an interview with Heat World, Sheeran revealed that he really likes BTS and thinks they are great.
