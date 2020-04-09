BTS: Jungkook, J Hope, Jin, Jimin, RM, V, and Suga will win you over with their adorable childhood photos

1 / 8

Adorable childhood photos of BTS members

BTS is one of the most loved and popular K-pop bands in the world. The BTS members which include of V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and Suga are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the Bangtan Boys have a huge fan following worldwide. BTS' music has always managed to create buzz as it is not only fun but it also addresses several sensitive topics. The Bangtan Boys are currently creating a lot of buzz due to their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7." Each song from the album is creating alot of buzz and few songs have already broken the records. Right from Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's solo songs (Moon, Filter, Inner Child, and My Time) to the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7, ON, BTS' new songs have made it to our playlist and creating buzz all over the place. Just like everyone else, BTS is also on the quarantine mode due to COVID 19 Outbreak. However, it hasn't stopped the boys from keeping their fans entertained. The Bangtan Boys are very active on social media. Right from RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, each member is interacting with ARMY through various social media platforms. Starting with the leader of the group, RM is keeping himself busy by reading books and he also shared his pictures on Twitter. J-Hope is using TikTok to keep himself entertained, as well as, entertain the ARMY. Jin, on the other hand, has been sharing his selfies on Twitter and interacting with ARMY on Weverse. Just like Jin, Suga also recently shared his selfies and made ARMY happy. He even took to Twitter and shared some notepads he found with lyrics to previous BTS songs. V aka Taehyung treated his fans with his shirtless picture and ARMY went berserk. He even uploaded a video of himself and singing and dancing to Kenton Chen's cover version of Closer by The Chainsmokers ft Halsey. Plus, he treated ARMY with videos of his dog Yeontan. Next up is our Baby Mochi aka Jimin who held two V Live sessions. Jungkook, on the other hand, recently treated the ARMY with his handsome selfie. Having said that, well, we recently came across a few childhood photos of the BTS members. The photos are cute beyond words and will definitely make your day. Check out!

Photo Credit : Twitter/Getty Images