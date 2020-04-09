Share your Lockdown Story
BTS: Jungkook, J Hope, Jin, Jimin, RM, V, and Suga will win you over with their adorable childhood photos

The BTS members which include of V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and Suga are currently creating a lot of buzz due to their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7.' Recently, we came across a few childhood photos of the BTS members and they will definitely brighten up your day.
2244 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Adorable childhood photos of BTS members

    BTS is one of the most loved and popular K-pop bands in the world. The BTS members which include of V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, RM and Suga are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the Bangtan Boys have a huge fan following worldwide. BTS' music has always managed to create buzz as it is not only fun but it also addresses several sensitive topics. The Bangtan Boys are currently creating a lot of buzz due to their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7." Each song from the album is creating alot of buzz and few songs have already broken the records. Right from Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's solo songs (Moon, Filter, Inner Child, and My Time) to the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7, ON, BTS' new songs have made it to our playlist and creating buzz all over the place. Just like everyone else, BTS is also on the quarantine mode due to COVID 19 Outbreak. However, it hasn't stopped the boys from keeping their fans entertained. The Bangtan Boys are very active on social media. Right from RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, each member is interacting with ARMY through various social media platforms. Starting with the leader of the group, RM is keeping himself busy by reading books and he also shared his pictures on Twitter. J-Hope is using TikTok to keep himself entertained, as well as, entertain the ARMY. Jin, on the other hand, has been sharing his selfies on Twitter and interacting with ARMY on Weverse. Just like Jin, Suga also recently shared his selfies and made ARMY happy. He even took to Twitter and shared some notepads he found with lyrics to previous BTS songs. V aka Taehyung treated his fans with his shirtless picture and ARMY went berserk. He even uploaded a video of himself and singing and dancing to Kenton Chen's cover version of Closer by The Chainsmokers ft Halsey. Plus, he treated ARMY with videos of his dog Yeontan. Next up is our Baby Mochi aka Jimin who held two V Live sessions. Jungkook, on the other hand, recently treated the ARMY with his handsome selfie. Having said that, well, we recently came across a few childhood photos of the BTS members. The photos are cute beyond words and will definitely make your day. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Twitter/Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Jungkook

    Starting with the Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook was a very cute kid. During BTS' "BTS Home Party" event, Jungkook revealed that he probably still has that blanket you can see in the photo. So cute, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : V Live/Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    J-Hope

    The sunshine of BTS, J-Hope looks beyond adorable in his childhood snap. J-Hope who is also known to have an amazing outlook on fashion had an amazing fashion sense as a child.

    Photo Credit : V Live/Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Jin

    Jin's cuteness in this picture will definitely melt your heart. On 'BTS Home Party' event, Jin revealed that he was just four years old during that time. "I was famous in my neighbourhood for being really handsome. There was a girl who was always following me around," he said. 'Even though you were four?' asked J-Hope. 'It's true!' replied Jin.

    Photo Credit : V Live/Twitter

  • 5 / 8
    Jimin

    No doubt, Jimin is one of the cutest members of BTS but you can't deny Baby Mochi was cute when he was a kid as well. This photo of baby Jimin will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : V Live/Twitter

  • 6 / 8
    RM

    The leader of the group, RM's childhood photo is the cutest. RM who can be seen wearing a cap with Mickey Mouse design revealed that he really liked Mickey Mouse then. How cute!

    Photo Credit : V Live/Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    V

    V aka Taehyung who is currently melting hearts by sharing his shirtless selfies and dance videos was really adorable as a kid. He still continues to melt the hearts of the ARMY with his cuteness. What do you think about his childhood pic?

    Photo Credit : V Live/Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Suga

    Undoubtedly, Suga was a cute kid. On 'BTS Home Party', Suga showed his childhood pic and also shared a serious story from that day. Suga said, "This was the day that I almost drowned in the ocean. I was floating on this tube, and it flipped over. I couldn't breathe and I was flailing around. My dad rescued me. It was really scary."

    Photo Credit : V Live/Twitter

