BTS recently released their record-breaking single Butter

On May 21, 2021, BTS released their second-ever English single titled Butter after a long period of teasing fans with trailers, concept photos and more. Their first-ever teaser, an hour-long video of a block of butter melting, garnered hundreds of thousands of viewers who waited patiently to see what it was all about. Soon after, it was announced that BTS would be releasing their second English track. Following the release of Butter, which can be described as a dance-pop track, it is already being hailed as the ultimate summer bop of 2021. The song is dominating music charts left and right, making as well as breaking records, especially those of streaming numbers and Youtube views. The group held a press conference later on the 21st where they answered a wide range of questions from reporters all across the world. From admitting that Butter was another attempt at the Grammys to sharing that they make music for their fans first and foremost, it was an enriching experience to hear them speak. However, the highlight of the press conference still remained the outfits and appearances of the members. Almost immediately after the press conference, BTS member V started trending because of his hair and so did Junkook, the youngest member, for his eyebrow piercing. As if that wasn't enough, the terms "what Suga wants, Suga gets" was also another trending phrase, referring to Suga's hopes of winning a Grammy next year. Scroll down for exclusive photos from the press conference and let us know which member's appearance you liked best!

Photo Credit : BigHit Music