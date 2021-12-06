BTS members Jin, Jimin & Jungkook return to South Korea amidst throngs of fans; See PICS

1 / 7

BTS

Early on December 6, three BTS members, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook made a safe return from the South Korean international airport after completing a fruitful and packed time in the US. After leaving for Los Angeles on November 17, the boys took to some free time around the city and engaged in sightseeing and visiting the Harry Styles concert (J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook). The other members either visited an amusement park (Jin), a basketball game (SUGA) or a recording studio (RM). Soon BTS met with ARMY after 2 years on November 27-28 and December 1-2 for four sold out shows at the SoFi Stadium followed by a performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jinglebell Ball. Jin, Jimin and Jungkook made a swift return to their home ground dressed in casuals and were flocked by fans and reporters alike who waited for a glimpse of the superstars. On the same morning, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the group will take their 2nd official extended vacation and spend the holiday season with their families for the first time since their debut.

Photo Credit : News1