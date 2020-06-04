BTS or SEVENTEEN or Got7 or EXO: Which K Pop boy band do you stan the most? COMMENT NOW

8 / 8

Seventeen

Seventeen is a 13-member boy band. They garnered a lot of attention early on for their upbeat, funky singles. Woozi and Hoshi in particular have gained renown, with each writing some of the group’s most popular songs and the latter also choreographing for the team. The band is divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization: 'Hip-Hop Unit', 'Vocal Unit', and 'Performance Unit'.

Photo Credit : Getty Images