Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
BTS
/
BTS or SEVENTEEN or Got7 or EXO: Which K Pop boy band do you stan the most? COMMENT NOW

BTS or SEVENTEEN or Got7 or EXO: Which K Pop boy band do you stan the most? COMMENT NOW

K Pop music is currently a rage in the industry and is taking over the hearts of millions of fans out there. On that note, comment below and tell us which K Pop boy band rules your heart!
6878 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Comment and tell us which BTS K-Pop boy band you love the most

    Comment and tell us which BTS K-Pop boy band you love the most

    K Pop music is taking over the industry and how! While the modern form of K-pop can be traced back to the early 90s, the term itself has been popularized since the 2000s, replacing the term Gayo, which also refers to domestic pop music in South Korea. In case you’re absolutely new to the concept, K-pop stands for Korean Pop and yes, it’s popular worldwide. This music category embraces many different genres, from pop to rap, R&B, EDM, rock, and more. One of the most popular boy bands is BTS aka the Bangtan Boys. The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from BTS, other popular bands include EXO, Wanna One, NCT, Got7, SEVENTEEN, Monsta X and Stray Kids. Fan bases on social-media platforms have hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of followers looking to get the latest news (often translated), and get involved in ways to help get their group’s name out there. Whether it’s through creating streaming goals on YouTube videos or using a hashtag so frequently that it trends on Twitter, K-pop fans in 2017 act as unofficial international marketing teams for their favourite artists. As we speak, comment below and tell us which K Pop boy band rules your heart and you stan the most!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 8
    BTS

    BTS

    BTS releases numerous tracks critical of Korean society and modern-day life in general. This boy band consists of seven members namely Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V, Suga and Jin. BTS’s fandom, called ARMY, is a huge part of their success.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    EXO

    EXO

    EXO is a band based in Seoul, with nine members. Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. There’s something for everyone in the nine-member group, each of whom brings his own skill set and handsome face to the stage. Over the years, their EXO-L fan base has helped the boy band become one of South Korea’s best-selling musical acts ever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    GOT7

    GOT7

    GOT7 is composed of seven members namely JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The boy band debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It?, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Monsta X

    Monsta X

    The band is composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Topping multiple music charts and breaking hearts all over the place, you'll understand Monsta X's popularity the minute you hit play. Bringing some hip-hop, EDM and pop to the plate, every Monsta X song is a universe you’ll want to immerse yourself in.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    NCT

    NCT

    NCT is one the largest K-pop groups. NCT features 21 members, but they do not perform all together. The group is divided into subunits NCT127, NCT U, NCT Dream and Way V. NCT Dream embraces more of a young, bright feel, while NCT U is kind of a special snowflake unit where members rotate based on specific concepts. NCT 127 is considered Seoul’s representative group, while Way V stands as the Chinese group.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 7 / 8
    Nu’Est

    Nu’Est

    The quintet made waves in 2012 when their first single “Face” gained attention for its anti-bullying message, and defied boy-band stereotypes through member Ren’s gender-fluid appearance. The group consists of five members: JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Seventeen

    Seventeen

    Seventeen is a 13-member boy band. They garnered a lot of attention early on for their upbeat, funky singles. Woozi and Hoshi in particular have gained renown, with each writing some of the group’s most popular songs and the latter also choreographing for the team. The band is divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization: 'Hip-Hop Unit', 'Vocal Unit', and 'Performance Unit'.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Comments

Anonymous

EXO

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement