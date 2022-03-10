BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL commences amidst silenced cheers but heartfelt connections

1 / 7

BTS

After a drought of 2.5 years, the seven boys from South Korea, were really back home as they performed in front of an estimated 15,000 fans for the first night of their concert. Unfamiliarity, however, did not put a stop to the fun that BTS has made customary to their shows. “Let’s scream” was replaced with “Let’s clap” and soon began the fans’ support in the form of clappers. Their stage presence was as flamboyant as ever, the preparations were nowhere short of immaculate for bringing out the best. BTS was back home and they felt in their every step, each note and each smile, doing everything to fill the otherwise silenced Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea with their own cheers and laughter. The night comprised BTS’ biggest hits with the sole focus on group songs and mashups that brought forth long-awaited songs to the stage, BTS really gave it their all. Take a look at some of the highlights from the Day 1 of BTS’ concert in their homeland.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC