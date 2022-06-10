BTS Proof: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook arrive for first Yet To Come music show recording; PICS

Published on Jun 10, 2022 04:23 PM IST   |  9.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 8
    BTS

    The Most Beautiful Moment

    Just hours after releasing ‘Proof’, their anthology album, BTS stepped out to head to their first music show recording in over two years. Heading to the pre-recording for KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ as their first appearance after album release, the boys looked ready for a day and night full of planned shooting and meeting up with their beloved fans, the BTS ARMY. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared to be in high spirits following their long-awaited comeback, waving to the throng of people that were looking forward to their arrival. Dressed in casuals, the seven members set off to the filming where they are expected to perform their title track ‘Yet To Come’, premiering it in front of an audience for the first time. Check out their photos below.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

  • 2 / 8
    RM

    RM

    Leader RM greeting all the fans waiting for them.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 8
    Jin

    Jin

    Worldwide handsomeness peeking through!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 8
    SUGA

    SUGA

    An all-black outfit continues to be SUGA's go-to.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 8
    J-Hope

    J-Hope

    Style and J-Hope walk hand-in-hand!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Jimin

    Jimin

    Jimin keeps himself under a bucket hat.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 8
    V

    V

    Straight out of a fairy tale!

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 8 / 8
    Jungkook

    Jungkook

    Jungkook heads to the pre-recording, decked in a chic outfit.

    Photo Credit : News1