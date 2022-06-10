BTS Proof: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook arrive for first Yet To Come music show recording; PICS

1 / 8

The Most Beautiful Moment

Just hours after releasing ‘Proof’, their anthology album, BTS stepped out to head to their first music show recording in over two years. Heading to the pre-recording for KBS’ ‘Music Bank’ as their first appearance after album release, the boys looked ready for a day and night full of planned shooting and meeting up with their beloved fans, the BTS ARMY. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared to be in high spirits following their long-awaited comeback, waving to the throng of people that were looking forward to their arrival. Dressed in casuals, the seven members set off to the filming where they are expected to perform their title track ‘Yet To Come’, premiering it in front of an audience for the first time. Check out their photos below.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC