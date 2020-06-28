Advertisement
BTS: Rumours about Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J Hope, RM and V that turned out to be FALSE

BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop bands across the world. They enjoy a huge ARMY of fans that are head over heels in love with them. Take a look at these rumours about the boys that were false.
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2020 11:34 am
  • 1 / 7
    BTS' rumours that turned out to be false

    The very popular South Korean boy band BTS have been together for many years now. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and has a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. The band recently released their latest track Stay Gold and it took the internet by storm. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sprinkled some gold to remind us to keep our shine intact, regardless of the circumstances. While we were inspired to chase the gold even in our darkest hours, the music video left us spellbound for it drew parallels to numerous BTS songs. The band often hits headlines except for their immense cute looks and charm. Today, we bring a list of rumours about the band members that later turned out to be false!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 7
    Suga and Suran's rumoured relationship

    In March 2018, Suga and Suran were involved in a dating rumour after fans suspected the two artists’ Instagram posts to be hinting at their relationship. Later, Suran shut down all such news. She uploaded an Instagram statement after receiving a tremendous amount of hate regarding the dating news.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Jin & Lee Guk Joo’s Dating Rumours

    Lee Guk Joo later clarified all such rumours as she said on a reality show, "My ex-boyfriend was six years younger than I am. When Jo Se Ho, who has never seen my ex, jokingly said that I dated a good-looking idol trainee, Jin became the target for some reason. Jin and I are good friends. We’ve been friends for over four years.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Jimin and Seulgi's dating rumours

    Fans grew suspicious that Jimin was dating Red Velvet’s Seulgi and put together a massive list of “hints” that the two have been dropping. Of course, ARMY stepped up to prove how each piece of “evidence” was only a coincidence or a manipulation and the two idols are not dating.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    J-Hope's nose job

    Only when J-Hope’s high school photos began to circulate, showing that he’s always had the same straight nose, did rumours of his plastic surgery die down.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Jungkook's self-harm

    When a particular photo of Jungkook from the 2017 KBS Song Festival began circulating online, some netizens claimed that he had been harming himself by cutting his wrists. As fans were about to become extremely concerned, an ARMY destroyed the allegation by proving his wrist was clean earlier the same night. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    BTS vs Demi Lovato

    When BTS became the first K-Pop idol group to perform at the American Music Awards in 2017, some tweets quoted the American singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato, saying BTS doesn’t deserve to be at the awards. It turned out the tweets were fake and Demi Lovato hadn’t even arrived at the awards when the tweets quoted her saying this.

    Photo Credit : Getty

