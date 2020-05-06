BTS: From Selca to Sasaeng; words from Bangtan Boys' dictionary that every ARMY member should know

1 / 16

BTS's glossary every fan must know

The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. Ever wondered, what is a maknae and why does everyone love the colour purple so much? Here we are to your rescue! Here's a glossary of all the BTS related terminology that every ARMY member can relate to!

Photo Credit : Getty