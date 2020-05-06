Advertisement
BTS: From Selca to Sasaeng; words from Bangtan Boys' dictionary that every ARMY member should know

BTS members Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook are popular and enjoy the most loyal fan following. Here are terms related to the popular boy band that every ARMY member must know!
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: May 6, 2020 06:03 pm
    BTS's glossary every fan must know

    The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. Ever wondered, what is a maknae and why does everyone love the colour purple so much? Here we are to your rescue! Here's a glossary of all the BTS related terminology that every ARMY member can relate to!

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Aegyo

    Aegyo is a Korean word that refers to a "cute" form of speaking or acting that often involves using a higher voice, making cute faces, and using hand gestures. Aegyo isn't part of BTS' overall image but the members do sometimes use aegyo just for kicks.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    ARMY

    The reason ARMY is capitalized is that it's an acronym that stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth. That's kind of a mouthful, though, so most of the time you'll see BTS fans referred to as ARMYs, or collectively as the BTS ARMY.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Bias

    The concept of bias is pretty self-explanatory: your bias is your favourite member. Within that, though, many ARMYs also have a "bias-wrecker," or a member they love so much, it makes them question their loyalty to their bias.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    BT21

    BT21 is BTS' collaboration with the character brand LINE FRIENDS. BTS partnered with the brand to make eight animated characters: one to represent each member of BTS and one to represent ARMYs. Here's a quick rundown of the characters. RM’s is a blue koala named Koya, Jin’s is a white alpaca named RJ, Suga’s is a magical cookie named Shooky, Jungkook's is a pink bunny named Cooky, J-Hope’s is a masked, dancing pony named Mang, Jimin's is a yellow puppy named Chimmy, and V’s is a heart-shaped alien named Tata!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Cypher

    Cypher is an established term in the hip-hop music community. It’s when a group of rappers rap (usual freestyle) one after another, without the animosity of battling each other. BTS has released four cyphers, and for each one BTS' "rap line" — composed of RM, Suga, and J-Hope — came together and spit serious fire to their haters.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Fancam

    A fancam is simply a recording of a K-Pop group’s performance focusing on a single member.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    FESTA

    FESTA is the two weeks right before BTS' anniversary on June 13 every year, during which the group gifts ARMYs with new photos, behind-the-scenes dance practice videos, unreleased songs, and more.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    G.C.F.

    G.C.F. stands for Golden Closet Films, and it's Jungkook's baby — a series of short films and travel vlogs Jungkook films directs and edits all by himself.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    HYYH

    This acronym refers to The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, the second era in BTS' discography from 2015 to 2016. If you're looking for the Hs and Ys in there, don't bother: HYYH stands for "Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa," the Korean phrase meaning the same thing.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Maknae

    Maknae is a Korean term used to refer to the youngest person in a group. BTS' maknae is Jungkook, who was born in 1997. He's also often called the "golden maknae," because he's good at almost everything he tries, whether it's singing, dancing, rapping or video editing.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Mochi

    Mochi is a Japanese rice cake, but within the ARMY, mochi is a popular nickname for Jimin. Fans think his cute, squishy cheeks bear some resemblance to the rice cake.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Weverse

    Weverse is an online community for BTS and ARMYs to connect. It's meant to be similar to a "fan cafe," which is the same concept, but was mostly accessible to domestic fans because it was exclusively in Korean.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Purple

    When BTS visited New York City, the Empire State Building lit up purple for them. The colour purple has a special significance for the group, as V explained during the group's third Muster. "Purple is the last colour of the rainbow colours," he said. "Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sasaeng

    A sasaeng, in South Korean culture, is a fan that resorts to stalking, theft, harassment, and other criminal activity to get the attention of a public figure, like an idol or the star of a K-drama. There are all kinds of horror stories about sasaengs invading idols' privacy floating around, and although BTS rarely speak out publicly about it or complain, they do deal with them quite a bit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Selca

    Selca is a Korean slang word for self-camera, and it means a selfie! BTS posts tons of selcas on their Twitter account, and now also on Weverse.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

