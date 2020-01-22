BTS: Selena Gomez to Billie Eilish, list of singers we would love to see the K Pop band collaborate with

1 / 8

Singers BTS should collaborate with

BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their upcoming album "Map of the Soul." The band recently released their upcoming tour dates. The tour will be dedicated to their last year's album Map of the Soul: Persona and the much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. Meanwhile, the ARMY is eagerly waiting for the band to drop their upcoming album which is scheduled to drop on February 21, 2020. To add to the excitement, just a few days ago, BTS dropped their new song "Black Swan" from their upcoming album. Speaking about the craze, it is a known fact that the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Celebs such as James Corden, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, John Cena and more are also huge fans of the band. Given their popularity, many artists have collaborated with the band. Right from Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Steve Aoki and others have collaborated with the Korean boys and delivered smashing hits. Well, as we look forward to the band's upcoming album, here's a list of artists we would want them to collaborate with in the future.

Photo Credit : Getty Images