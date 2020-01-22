/
BTS: Selena Gomez to Billie Eilish, list of singers we would love to see the K Pop band collaborate with
BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their upcoming album "Map of the Soul." As we look forward to the band's upcoming album, here's a list of artists we would want them to collaborate with in the future.
Singers BTS should collaborate with
BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their upcoming album "Map of the Soul." The band recently released their upcoming tour dates. The tour will be dedicated to their last year's album Map of the Soul: Persona and the much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7. Meanwhile, the ARMY is eagerly waiting for the band to drop their upcoming album which is scheduled to drop on February 21, 2020. To add to the excitement, just a few days ago, BTS dropped their new song "Black Swan" from their upcoming album. Speaking about the craze, it is a known fact that the members have a huge fan following worldwide. Celebs such as James Corden, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, John Cena and more are also huge fans of the band. Given their popularity, many artists have collaborated with the band. Right from Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Nicki Minaj, Steve Aoki and others have collaborated with the Korean boys and delivered smashing hits. Well, as we look forward to the band's upcoming album, here's a list of artists we would want them to collaborate with in the future.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
We would absolutely love it if Shawn Mendes and BTS collaborate. For the uninitiated, during the band's appearance on the red carpet of Billboard Music Awards, when asked who the band wants to collaborate with, they said it was Shawn Mendes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Billie is currently one of the most-talked about singers in the music industry. BTS' Jungkook had once mentioned that the band is hoping to collaborate with Billie.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Drake
Imagine Drake and BTS collaborating! BTS' Jimin and Suga are big fans of Drake and also expressed their desire to collaborate with God's Plan singer.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena recently dropped her new album 'Rare' and the same has been creating buzz on the internet. BTS and Selena Gomez collaborating would be a dream come true for all the ARMY and Selenators.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Justin Bieber
The Yummy singer is a big fan of BTS and also the K-Pop band once mentioned that they want to collaborate with him. If that happens, it would be a treat for all the music lovers.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Eminem
Eminem recently surprised his fans by dropping a new album "Music To Be Murdered By". Earlier, BTS members had mentioned that they are fans of Eminem. If Eminem and BTS ever collaborate, it would take the music industry by storm. Can you imagine RM and Eminem rapping?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Time and again, BTS and Camila have mentioned that they would love to collaborate with each other. We certainly can't wait for that to happen.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
