BTS: Shawn Mendes, Jesy Nelson and Kehlani, artists who WANT to collaborate with the Bangtan Boys

Artists who WANT to collab with the Bangtan Boys and ARMY members are super excited for it

The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. They also have a lot of artists in their fan list who time and again express their desire to collab with the boys' band! They have often collaborated with some of the best artists around the world. Many musicians like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have expressed their desire to work with BTS shortly while artists like Nicki Minaj and Steve Aoki have already collaborated with BTS in the past. Here's a list of celebs who expressed their desire to collab with the Bangtan Boys' and the ARMY lost its' calm!

Photo Credit : Getty Images