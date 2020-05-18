/
BTS: Shawn Mendes, Jesy Nelson and Kehlani, artists who WANT to collaborate with the Bangtan Boys
BTS is one of the most popular boy bands not only amongst their fans but also a lot of celebs are fans of the Bangtan Boys! Here are artists who expressed their wish to collab with the boy band and we cannot hold our excitement!
Ekta Varma
Artists who WANT to collab with the Bangtan Boys and ARMY members are super excited for it
The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. They also have a lot of artists in their fan list who time and again express their desire to collab with the boys' band! They have often collaborated with some of the best artists around the world. Many musicians like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have expressed their desire to work with BTS shortly while artists like Nicki Minaj and Steve Aoki have already collaborated with BTS in the past. Here's a list of celebs who expressed their desire to collab with the Bangtan Boys' and the ARMY lost its' calm!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
In many of their interviews, BTS has expressed their desire to collab with the Senorita singer! Shawn responded by saying how he would love to collab on a project with the Bangtan Boys and left the ARMY beaming with excitement! “They're busy people. I have no lyrics on their collaboration yet. It’ll happen. Promise. I can't give you a date because we haven't hung out and wrote a song yet, but it will happen. 'Cause I love them and I think -- their fans too. So I promise.” said Shawn Mendes.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tinashe
On one of the instances, J-Hope had given a shout out to Tinashe and said that she was an artist that he would like to work with in the future. It turns out Tinashe was flattered by his kind words and expressed her desire for working with BTS in an interview.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort has never been shy with his love for BTS, but while promoting in Korea for “Baby Driver” he expressed his desire to work with them. “Acting and film is a big part of my career, but music is also. And I’d love to collaborate with BTS. I think it would be a lot of fun.” revealed the actor-singer.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kehlani
Kehlani tweeted a couple of years back stating that she would love to collaborate with the K-pop kings after the band called her one of the most influential artists in an interview with Billboard."Aye, y'all tell BTS to holla at me!" the R&B singer posted on Twitter.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jesy Nelson
During an Instagram Live session, Jesy was asked about her views on working with the Bangtan Boys, to which the 28-year-old singer gushed, "Oh! BTS, we would love to... I always say could you imagine the choreography?"
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jay Sean
The singer was on a writing trip to country. "I went to Korea on a writing trip for some of these huge K-pop bands," Sean revealed. The singer added that he had a great time when he was visiting the home of K-Pop. "I had An amazing time," he added. While the singer did not reveal details of his trip, he did admit he would "absolutely" love to work with BTS.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
