BTS shine as Special Presidential Envoys at the United Nations SDG Moment; See PICS

BTS at the United Nations General Assembly

Nothing new here, just BTS being their world star selves. South Korea and similarly the ARMYs pride BTS has crossed another milestone in their career by adding the United Nations General Assembly in their never-ending list of incredible stages. The performance, a spectacle broadcasted all over the globe saw the group take to the revered location in crisp formal fits that did not hinder their impeccable singing ability, nor their fun dance moves. On September 20, 2021, BTS performed in front of respected guests at the 76th General Assembly, their latest release ‘Permission to Dance’ that possessed the meaningful message of hope and strength during the ongoing pandemic. The music video saw them look forward to a mask-less world where people dance without having to worry. Introduced by President Moon Jae In himself, they also each took part in a speech in their native language, talking about the stories of the youth. Here are some of the pictures captured at BTS’ notable appearance at the United Nations shared by their label BIGHIT MUSIC as well as the boys themselves on their social media accounts.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC