BTS is an unmissable spectacle at the 2022 Grammy Awards: Here are the official photos

Grandiose

The seven boys of BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Centre in Las Vegas on April 5 drenched in fine clothing, courtesy of Louis Vuitton. As they entered the event with another nomination in their bag, the attendees soon flocked to them, very aware of their global influence. Starting off with a spectacular heist inspired performance, their custom made suits glowing in the room, BTS soon sat down with a chat with host Trevor Noah for a catch-up on their impressive skills, be it their performance or their English. Though Doja Cat and SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’ took home the trophy that BTS was also in running for, the boys returned content of their achievements and hopeful for the future. The Las Vegas leg of their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert coming up next, BTS is locked and loaded to fire off into the horizon. Check out these highlights from their appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC