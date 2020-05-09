Advertisement
Jungkook, Jin, J Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, and V: Which BTS member do you relate to the most? COMMENT

BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world right now. Today, we thought of conducting a poll through we would love to know which BTS member do you relate to the most and why. Comment NOW.
6444 reads Mumbai Updated: May 9, 2020 01:31 pm
    Which BTS member do you relate to the most? COMMENT NOW

    BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world right now. The Bangtan Boys have been creating a huge buzz in the music industry ever since they made their debut. BTS' fans love how their music is not only about fun but it also addresses sensitive topics and encourages everyone to love themselves. Some of their hit albums include Wings, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, and more. The band consists of 7 members - Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and V. Each member of the group are not only big names in their home country South Korea, but the 7 Korean boys have a huge fan base worldwide. Even during the lockdown period, BTS members are all doing all they can to stay in touch and entertain ARMY. Taehyung is active on Weverse and he also went Live a couple of times. Jungkook recently shared a video of him in which he covered Lauv's hit song "Never Not" and a few weeks ago, Jungkook treated ARMYs with his selfies. Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jin and Jimin have been sharing pictures and they went Live to interact with ARMY as well. The members have also been updating ARMY about their roles for their upcoming album. Well, each member is loved by the masses, not only because of their handsome looks but also for their talent and personalities. ARMY would agree on how each member is unique in their own way. Speaking of that, we thought of conducting a poll through we would love to know which BTS member do you relate to the most and why. Comment and let us know about it.

    Jungkook

    Starting with the Maknae of the group, Jungkook is one of the cutest members of the group. He often tends to be shy and quiet. As revealed by RM, he is one of the members who speak less in their group. He is introverted but also funny and adventurous. He is extremely talented and as said by the members, Jeon Jungkook is literally good at everything.

    Jin

    The oldest member of the group, Jin is known for his dad jokes. Yes, he cracks lame jokes, and at times, members don't find his jokes funny but they still laugh. Jin is a great cook. He is known as someone who can be both introvert, as well as, extrovert.

    J-Hope

    J-Hope is the sunshine of the group. And as his fellow members have said it time and again, J Hope is the best dancer of their group. He is very energetic and is great at giving advice. ARMY and BTS members love how he is so kind and caring towards everyone he meets.

    Suga

    Suga is one of the most loved members of the group. He is very passionate about music. He is considered to be lazy and loves sleeping. He can be sarcastic at times.

    RM

    ARMY would agree RM is the best leader. He is known as the God of destruction. The band members often tease him for breaking things. He is self-confident, smart, and extremely passionate. The best thing about him is he loves challenging himself.

    Jimin

    Park Jimin is one of the cutest members of BTS. He is known to be someone who is very funny, kind, and caring. He can easily make others laugh. He is very protective of his friends. Well, Jimin's personality is very bright and amazing.

    V

    V aka Taehyung is one of the smartest members of the group. He is very creative and at times, he can be sarcastic. V loves Vincent Van Gogh's art a lot and he is also into photography.

