Jungkook, Jin, J Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, and V: Which BTS member do you relate to the most? COMMENT

Jungkook

Starting with the Maknae of the group, Jungkook is one of the cutest members of the group. He often tends to be shy and quiet. As revealed by RM, he is one of the members who speak less in their group. He is introverted but also funny and adventurous. He is extremely talented and as said by the members, Jeon Jungkook is literally good at everything.

Photo Credit : Getty Images