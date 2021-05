1 / 6

Korean celebrities are showing us how to stay safe and look stunning at the same time

In a world where the pandemic has rendered humans helpless against a virus, the only solution, perhaps the only one that is sure to work or help curb this disease and save lives, is wearing a mask. Not only does it protect one from the virus but also protects others from infection at the same time. As a matter of fact, masks don't get half the appreciation they deserve. They allow us to go about our daily tasks safely even at a time when regularity does not even exist. However, some people still have to be convinced to wear masks at all times. Celebrities and influential figures at this time, should step up and use their platform to spread awareness about masking. Sadly, not all celebrities or public figures are exemplars when it comes to safety guidelines. From taking their masks off for photos and flying out to vacation, there's a lot that definitely isn't ideal behavior. However, Korean celebrities are different. Masks have been an integral part of Korean culture for a very long time now. South Korea is very aware and alert about air pollution and take appropriate measures to keep themselves healthy at all times. So naturally when the pandemic hit, South Korea was one of the first countries to quickly bring the infection under control. Celebrities wore masks at all times, even when they were on stage and still do. However, one thing is for certain, even when half of their faces are covered, they look just as amazing.

Photo Credit : News1