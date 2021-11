1 / 6

BTS

BTS set off for LA on November 17 amidst throngs of fans who wished them well. This is their return to the USA after almost 2 years for a promotional schedule as the last one was as Presidential Envoys at the United Nations General Assembly for a revered speech. Soon, the boys went off to a Harry Styles concert in LA with friend Lizzo and were preparing for their stages at the 2021 American Music Awards. Through chants of their name, their first crowd meeting took place on the red carpet and fans were left stunned because of BTS’ flamboyance. A performance with Coldplay saw them grooving like no tomorrow while a smooth stage for ‘Butter’ closed in the night. In the midst of it all, the superstars did not shy away from winning, staying unbeaten and taking home 3 trophies that were up for, which also included the biggest honour of the show, Artist of the Year. Here’s a quick look at all these moments.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC