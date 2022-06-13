PHOTOS: BTS arrives to meet ARMY on 9th debut anniversary; 4K fans gathered at M Countdown pre-recording

Happy 9th debut anniversary to BTS! Nine years ago, BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, with seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Since then, there’s been no looking back, and the septet has gone on to become one of the biggest musical artists in the world. On June 6 at 8:30 pm IST, BTS announced a pre-recording for a music show, Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’, scheduled for today, June 13. A special, highlighted section in the notice immediately drew everyone’s attention: “We have increased the scope of the event and number of participants allowed in the show to accommodate more ARMY as this recording will be held on a special day for BTS and ARMY. We look forward to your enthusiastic participation.” Today’s recording with be carried out with 4000 ARMYs in attendance, as a special gesture owing to the recording being carried out on BTS’ debut anniversary! Check out BTS’ members arriving for the same in this gallery.
BTS' leader, RM pairs a black bucket hat with a black button-down shirt for a comfy look.
BTS' oldest member, Jin remains faithful to his much-loved white t-shirt look.
BTS and ARMYs' Min PD, SUGA pairs a black beanie with a white t-shirt.
BTS' resident fashionista, J-Hope opts for a pair of tinted glasses as an accessory to his outfit.
Jimin opts for the classic white t-shirt and black baseball cap combo as he arrives.
V continues the white theme in this oversized shirt and a matching white mask.
BTS' youngest member Jungkook pairs a white bucket hat with a soft looking pullover as he carries his trusty backpack.
