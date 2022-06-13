PHOTOS: BTS arrives to meet ARMY on 9th debut anniversary; 4K fans gathered at M Countdown pre-recording

1 / 8

Happy 9th Anniversary to BTS!

Happy 9th debut anniversary to BTS! Nine years ago, BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, with seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Since then, there’s been no looking back, and the septet has gone on to become one of the biggest musical artists in the world. On June 6 at 8:30 pm IST, BTS announced a pre-recording for a music show, Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’, scheduled for today, June 13. A special, highlighted section in the notice immediately drew everyone’s attention: “We have increased the scope of the event and number of participants allowed in the show to accommodate more ARMY as this recording will be held on a special day for BTS and ARMY. We look forward to your enthusiastic participation.” Today’s recording with be carried out with 4000 ARMYs in attendance, as a special gesture owing to the recording being carried out on BTS’ debut anniversary! Check out BTS’ members arriving for the same in this gallery.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC