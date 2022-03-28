PHOTOS: BTS’ Jimin, V, SUGA, RM and Jin look stylish and dapper as they fly to Las Vegas

1 / 8

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by BTS' RM, Jin, SUGA, V and Jimin

On March 28, BTS’ Jimin, V, Suga, RM and Jin made their way to Las Vegas to attend and perform at the Grammy Awards, which will be held on April 3. Earlier, Jungkook, along with his manager, left the country earlier than the members. JHope, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24th, will leave and join after his quarantine period. Jungkook left earlier to check on the progress of their performance. BTS joined Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, etc in the list of performers. BTS’ stage, however, is supposed to be the ‘biggest performance yet’. BTS was nominated for the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' category at this year's Grammy Awards with the single 'Butter' released in May of 2021. After finishing the 'Grammy Awards' schedule, the tour continues. BTS will hold an in-person concert called 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a total of 4 days on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. Meanwhile, BTS is expected to announce a collaboration project with American singer Snoop Dogg. The AV Club, an American media, reported on the 25th, "Snoop Dogg has officially announced that he will release a new song he collaborated with BTS." According to reports, Snoop Dogg attended the NBC 'American Song Contest' red carpet event held in the United States on the 21st and announced that a collaboration with BTS was officially underway. When asked BIGHIT MUSIC about the collaboration, they said that they will confirm the news once all the details have been sorted out. With so much going on, we hope BTS have a safe flight!

Photo Credit : News1