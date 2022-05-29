PHOTOS: BTS members greet fans as they head off to White House to create history

1 / 7

BTS greets fans as they fly off to USA!

BTS left for Washington DC through Incheon International Airport on May 29 to visit the White House at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. Except for Jungkook, who left the country earlier the day before, six members appeared at the airport that day. Jin wore beige pants and a white T-shirt, and J-Hope drew attention with a blue shirt. Suga wore jeans, a white T-shirt and an ivory-colored cardigan, while V displayed his fashion sense with a beanie. Jimin wore a white outfit with a bucket hat and RM wore pants, linen shirt and beige cap. BTS received an invitation from the White House in the United States for 'Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month'. They are scheduled to meet with President Biden on May 31st and have a chat on the topic of anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art. This session will be marked as a historical event as it is the first time a K-Pop group has been included in a topic that does not usually receive much attention but due to the hate crime increasing during COVID-19, it has become dire that action is taking place. BTS have always been at the forefront of creating history in various fields and we are sure that they will continue to do so during this session as well. They understand the impact of being a victim to racism and would be the right candidate to bring light to the issue.

Photo Credit : News1