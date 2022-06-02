PHOTOS: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin & Jungkook return to South Korea after V

1 / 6

BTS' RM

On June 2, BTS’ members returned to South Korea after spending a few days in the United States. While BTS’ V returned earlier in the day, the remaining six members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook arrived at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport a few hours later. Previously, while Jungkook had departed for the US on May 28, the rest of the members left the following day, on May 29. The group had been in the United States as they had received an invitation from the White House to meet and speak with US President Joe Biden on May 31 (local time). This had come about on the last day of AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander) Heritage Month. Prior to the historic event, BTS also participated in a press briefing which was streamed live for everyone to see, and spoke a few words individually at the same.

Photo Credit : News1