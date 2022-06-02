PHOTOS: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin & Jungkook return to South Korea after V

Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:49 PM IST   |  7.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    BTS' RM : courtesy of News1

    BTS' RM

    On June 2, BTS’ members returned to South Korea after spending a few days in the United States. While BTS’ V returned earlier in the day, the remaining six members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook arrived at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport a few hours later. Previously, while Jungkook had departed for the US on May 28, the rest of the members left the following day, on May 29. The group had been in the United States as they had received an invitation from the White House to meet and speak with US President Joe Biden on May 31 (local time). This had come about on the last day of AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander) Heritage Month. Prior to the historic event, BTS also participated in a press briefing which was streamed live for everyone to see, and spoke a few words individually at the same.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    BTS' Jin : courtesy of News1

    BTS' Jin

    Jin keeps things casual in a white shirt and white cap as he waves.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    BTS' SUGA

    BTS' SUGA

    BTS' SUGA looks adorable in a black beret and a comfortable-looking white T-shirt.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    BTS' J-Hope

    BTS' J-Hope

    BTS' J-Hope looks super cool in this deep blue shirt and his sunglasses, with his bag slung over his shoulder!

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    BTS' Jimin

    BTS' Jimin

    BTS' Jimin's adorable hat makes a return as he pairs it with a soft, oversized sweater.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    BTS' Jungkook

    BTS' Jungkook

    BTS' Jungkook brings back his iconic white sweatshirt and black baseball cap combo!

    Photo Credit : News1