PHOTOS: Dive into the glorious looks from BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL

Published on Mar 16, 2022 05:02 PM IST   |  5.9K
   
    BTS closed off 3 shows of successful concert nights in the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. With 45,000 in-person attendance and a total of 1.1 million live stream viewers along with worldwide live streaming, the event has been nothing short of a marvel to pull off. The seven boys met their home crowd after 2.5 years and were welcomed with loud applause and clapper sound instead of the usual deafening cheers. That however did not affect their enthusiasm and unparalleled charisma that flew on the stage with colorful confetti and rain showers. Dressed in freshly revealed fiery outfits, the ARMY was in for a treat. And why wouldn’t they be after all RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook looked their best selves! Check out below.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    The leader with ruffled sleeves that do less to tone down his illustrous frame.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    As usual, Jin giving it his everything, delivering some fabulous vocals.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    SUGA and his mic are made for each other.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    In his element, J-Hope makes the stage, his own.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    Breathtaking would be the only way to describe Jimin.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    The power walk that is enough to make anyone fall for Kim Taehyung.

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    Charismatic, all-rounder Jungkook!

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC

    They don't need PERMISSION TO DANCE!

    Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC