PHOTOS: Popular BTS bromance ships featuring TaeKook, VMin, Sope, NamJin and more

1 / 6

NamJin

One of the coolest things about BTS, besides their incredible personalities, brilliant artistry, marvellous music and role-modelesque personalities is the fact that they are friendship goals! BTS members have known each other for over a decade now and we can safely say, they aren't just friends, they are brothers for life! We love the friendship and camaraderie the members share, holding each other's hand through thick and thin and putting their friendships above everything else. Be it Jin and Suga taking care of the younger members, RM and J-Hope acting out as the leaders or the everlasting bond amongst the maknae line members! We take a look at some popular BTS bromance ships which cement our belief in true friendship.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter