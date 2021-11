1 / 7

BTS

BTS, a group of seven boys from small parts of South Korea that came together to lead the life of K-pop idols. What they did not know however is how they will become some of the greatest musicians to walk planet Earth. And thus began the tale of struggle, success and everything in between on June 13, 2013. Through hurdles and achievements, they have stayed together with conviction and love spread all over the world via the medium of their fans, the ARMY. We are here to witness this once in a lifetime phenomenon that has brought an Asian boy group to the centre stage where every artist is in awe of their magnanimous but humble standing. We take a look at some of the occasions that they stood strong like an iron fist and proved that seven is one.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC