Purple roars for BTS at the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS; Photos inside

If you’re on the internet, chances are, in the past couple of weeks, you have heard of BTS’ takeover of Sin City at least once if not enough times to make you wish you were there decked in flowery outfits or head to toe in purple. The FOMO on this one goes strong. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook head to Las Vegas three weeks ago for a fun time at the Allegiant Stadium that included a massive show of support from the locals, going so far as to name it the Purple Festival. The BTS boys exhibited yet another show of their infallible talent to enormous crowds that were more than buzzing for four nights of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS. Concluding 16 shows in this concert, nowhere close to the full-blown one they had planned before this one, the seven members gave the ARMY another reason to look forward to the days ahead as they teased a comeback for June 10. Watch the highlights from the shows.
Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS sang some of their most loved tracks through the course of the show!
Their performances were music videos brought to life!
Each of these tiny bits of light is a fan giving their love for the seven members.
The power of the BTS ARMY is very evident.
RM was his powerful self, taking charge and being humble in the same breath.
Though injure, Jin have his everything during the performances, a fact very carefully noted by member J-Hope.
Signs of 'Yoongi (SUGA's real name) marry me' were rampant throughout the concerts, a very adorable sight to witness.
J-Hope was his impressive-self at every turn!
Jimin debuted a new hairstyle, making everyone go gaga over him once again!
V was no less than a spectacle on every day.
Jungkook's moves and especially his abs became the hot topic during the concerts.
