Purple roars for BTS at the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS; Photos inside

BTS

If you’re on the internet, chances are, in the past couple of weeks, you have heard of BTS’ takeover of Sin City at least once if not enough times to make you wish you were there decked in flowery outfits or head to toe in purple. The FOMO on this one goes strong. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook head to Las Vegas three weeks ago for a fun time at the Allegiant Stadium that included a massive show of support from the locals, going so far as to name it the Purple Festival. The BTS boys exhibited yet another show of their infallible talent to enormous crowds that were more than buzzing for four nights of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS. Concluding 16 shows in this concert, nowhere close to the full-blown one they had planned before this one, the seven members gave the ARMY another reason to look forward to the days ahead as they teased a comeback for June 10. Watch the highlights from the shows.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC