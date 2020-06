1 / 8

BTS members' stage names meanings decoded

The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and has a loyal fan following globally. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and has a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. BTS members are known by several names: their real name, their stage name and the many nicknames that fans come up with for them. One of RM’s funniest nicknames is “God of Destruction”, due to his clumsy nature and knack for breaking things. He’s also been called “Moon Child” due to his late-night habits. “English Teacher” is an obvious one, since he’s the only fluent English-speaker in the group (for now!), and “Namu” or "Joonie." is a simply shortened version of his real name, Namjoon! Of course, it’s not uncommon for pop stars to use stage names. Singers from Elton John to Lady Gaga have used make-believe names for the sake of their career. As for BTS, each member has a different story behind why he did (or didn’t) choose a stage name. There’s a reason that Junkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga chose their specific names to debut with BTS, and now we know why. For the ARMY out there, here's the meaning behind every Bangtan Boys stage name!

Photo Credit : Getty Images