A trip to the magical islands with ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’

BTS

There comes a time when you realise some artists shell out class each time they are on stage. BTS has been a regular at this table, only they were a bit guarded this time. Even with the injury of one member, the relentless efforts of the seven men and their rock-solid team was on display on October 24, 6:30 PM KST (3 PM IST) as they appeared in front of thousands. With a menu of 24 powerful full member stages presented on a platter, the ecstasy was out of this world for the fans that tuned in from all over the globe. As the members delved into the difficulties of being an artist during the pandemic, it was evident how much they wished to go back to the days and so heartfelt hope was shared in messages that came straight from the longing of the members. They belonged on the stage and that’s exactly where they’d like to be. We take a look at BTS’ performances covered throughout the memorable time.

Photo Credit : BIGHIT MUSIC