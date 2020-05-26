V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J Hope and Jin: Which BTS member is the most fashionable? COMMENT NOW

4 / 8

J Hope's streetwear and exuberant fashion

J Hope's style is generally comfortable but experimental and eccentric, featuring bright colours and bold combinations of pieces that most of us wouldn’t dare to wear together — yet his bright personality allows him to pull these looks off flawlessly. The key to J-Hope’s fashion is his ability to rock unconventional pieces. He’s not afraid to show off his toned legs in above-the-knee shorts and manages to pull off chic bucket hats!

Photo Credit : Getty Images