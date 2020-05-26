Advertisement
V, RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J Hope and Jin: Which BTS member is the most fashionable? COMMENT NOW

K-Pop boy band BTS enjoy a massive fan following and popularity globally. They are also extremely stylish and set major fashion goals. Comment and tell us which BTS member is your style icon!
    Comment and tell us which BTS member is your style icon

    The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. The band also went on to become the first Korean act to top the Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear in 2018. Apart from being globally successful, the band members are best buddies and share a great bond amongst each other. They enjoy an extremely loyal fan following who are known as the ARMY. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. Also, BTS members are extremely stylish and give some major fashion inspiration to the ARMY members. BTS is known for its eye-catching fashion in music videos, photoshoots, and epic live performances. BTS members have cultivated their distinct fashion senses, as unique as each of the seven guys themselves. Jin, V, RM, J Hope, Suga, Jungkook & Jimin put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. For every ARMY fan out there, here's an insight into the band members' personal sense of style and tell us in the comments section which BTS star is your style icon!

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Jin's simplicity

    Jin’s fashion tends to be clean-cut and put-together. He likes clothing with simple designs, which makes for elegant outfits that accentuate his model-like figure. When he does don something more casual, Jin still keeps it simple, going with an oversized hoodie or T-shirt to maintain that tidy look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Suga's straightforward style

    Comfortable, cosy and oversized would rightly sum up Suga's style. True to his generally chill personality, Suga tends to stick to a muted colour palette in his clothing. Suga loves to don black outfits. At times, he also likes to break up the monochrome with other neutral colours.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    J Hope's streetwear and exuberant fashion

    J Hope's style is generally comfortable but experimental and eccentric, featuring bright colours and bold combinations of pieces that most of us wouldn’t dare to wear together — yet his bright personality allows him to pull these looks off flawlessly. The key to J-Hope’s fashion is his ability to rock unconventional pieces. He’s not afraid to show off his toned legs in above-the-knee shorts and manages to pull off chic bucket hats!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    RM's street with a twist

    Just like RM's multifaceted personality, his fashion sense is hard to categorize, as it includes everything from streetwear to softer, almost boho looks. RM gives us glimpses of his outfits through his aesthetic Twitter uploads with the #KimDaily hashtag. RM is also a big fan of denim!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jimin's effortlessly cool style

    Jimin’s fashion is the epitome of cool and chic and he can often be seen rocking a loose-fitting shirt tucked into tight pants. A casual outfit looks smoothly stylish on Jimin’s toned figure. He also sports a lot of silver jewellery, usually wearing earrings and multiple silver rings.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    V's luxurious yet comfortable fashion choices

    V probably has the most clearly defined style among the BTS members. His outfits are usually a variation on wide, flowing black pants paired with button-down dress shirts featuring vivid patterns in bold colours.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Jungkook's easy and casual style

    A simple white tee, paired up with a jacket or an oversized hoodie is Jungkook's all-time favourite! Over the years, Jungkook has expanded his style to include more varied colours and looks, incorporating beanies, jackets, and oversized hoodies. Jungkook’s fashion tends to be the most laid-back of the members. It is simple, casual, predictable and the most subtle out of all.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

