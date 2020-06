From V's Tae Tae, Jungkook's Golden Maknae to Jimin's Baby Mochi: BTS members' nicknames meanings DECODED

1 / 8

Check out the meanings behind BTS members' cute nicknames

The very popular Korean boy band BTS have been together for over a decade. Based in Seoul, the band is very well known worldwide and have a loyal fan following globally. The group initially formed as teenagers under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. Wings became BTS' first album to sell one million copies in South Korea. Becoming a fan of BTS can be a bit overwhelming at first. While bopping along to their music and obsessing over how cute they look is fun, you also have to juggle all the lingo the BTS ARMY and the members themselves use. Ever wondered, what is a maknae and why is Jungkook called as Golden Maknae? BTS‘s members all have many different nicknames, some of which have been around for years, and others that are more recent additions. Some of them are as simple as a play on their real name or stage name, while others have a more lengthy origin and meaning behind them. Here's a list of cute BTS nicknames and their meanings!

Photo Credit : Getty Images