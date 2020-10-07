Advertisement
Byeon Woo Seok: 10 Handsome selcas of the Record of Youth star that will make your heart flutter

Byeon Woo-seok is one of the popular South Korean actors. He currently stars in Record of Youth. Take a look at his charming selfies.
16249 reads Mumbai
    A look at Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram Photos

    Record of Youth starring Park So-dam, Park Bo-gum, Byeon Woo-seok and others is currently one of the most talked about shows. Fans can't get enough of Park Bo-gum's chemistry with Park So-dam. Also, Park Bo-gum's friendship with Byeon Woo-seok and Kwon Soo-hyun in the show is loved by the masses. Talking about Byeon Woo-seok, in particular, he is undeniably stealing hearts as Won Hae-hyo in the drama. His acting and charming personality is making fans go gaga over him. Earlier, in an interview with Elle Korea, he was asked which Record of Youth character is the most similar to his youth. He revealed that he finds himself similar to Park Bo-gum's character Sa Hye-jun. Byeon Woo-seok made his debut as a model and later ventured into acting. He has appeared in many TV dramas including Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Search: WWW, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and more. His performance in each show was praised by the audience. On the personal side, Byeon Woo-seok is super active on Instagram. He often shares his handsome selcas and photos with his Record of Youth co-stars. His Instagram posts are an absolute delight for his fans. Having said that, here are the actor's ten photos that will definitely make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    If only looks could kill

    This picture of the actor will make your heart race for sure.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    His smile!

    No doubt, he has got a charming smile.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Another one!

    This selfie of the actor is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Oh-so-handsome

    He is one good looking guy and you know it!

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Geeky avatar

    The actor absolutely nailed the nerdy look. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Strongest

    When it comes to mirror selcas, he knows how to look handsome.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Selca on point

    Going by his social media posts, he is excellent at clicking selfies.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Can't take our eyes off him

    This cute selca of Byeon Woo-seok will make your heart flutter.

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

    Throwback

    We love it! What do you have to say about this throwback snap?

    Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram

