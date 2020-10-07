Byeon Woo Seok: 10 Handsome selcas of the Record of Youth star that will make your heart flutter

1 / 10

A look at Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram Photos

Record of Youth starring Park So-dam, Park Bo-gum, Byeon Woo-seok and others is currently one of the most talked about shows. Fans can't get enough of Park Bo-gum's chemistry with Park So-dam. Also, Park Bo-gum's friendship with Byeon Woo-seok and Kwon Soo-hyun in the show is loved by the masses. Talking about Byeon Woo-seok, in particular, he is undeniably stealing hearts as Won Hae-hyo in the drama. His acting and charming personality is making fans go gaga over him. Earlier, in an interview with Elle Korea, he was asked which Record of Youth character is the most similar to his youth. He revealed that he finds himself similar to Park Bo-gum's character Sa Hye-jun. Byeon Woo-seok made his debut as a model and later ventured into acting. He has appeared in many TV dramas including Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Search: WWW, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and more. His performance in each show was praised by the audience. On the personal side, Byeon Woo-seok is super active on Instagram. He often shares his handsome selcas and photos with his Record of Youth co-stars. His Instagram posts are an absolute delight for his fans. Having said that, here are the actor's ten photos that will definitely make your heart skip a beat.

Photo Credit : Byeon Woo Seok Instagram