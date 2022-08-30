Cameron Diaz Birthday: 6 PICS of the Charlie's Angels star that prove why she was all the rage in late '90s

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz turns 50! The actress rose to prominence with her titular character in the Farrelly brothers' comedy There's Something About Mary in 1998. She had also made quite an impact on the public and critics as well with her debut role in Jim Carrey's The Mask. She went on to star in many other commercial successes until 2000 when she hit the jackpot with her iconic movie series Charlie's Angels. Later in 2013, Diaz was dubbed the highest-paid Hollywood actress. Besides her raging success, the actress was also lauded for her fashionable presence in the media. Continue scrolling to check out some of Cameron Diaz's most stunning red carpet looks from the past.

Photo Credit : Getty Images