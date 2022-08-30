Cameron Diaz Birthday: 6 PICS of the Charlie's Angels star that prove why she was all the rage in late '90s

Cameron Diaz turns 50! The actress rose to prominence with her titular character in the Farrelly brothers' comedy There's Something About Mary in 1998. She had also made quite an impact on the public and critics as well with her debut role in Jim Carrey's The Mask. She went on to star in many other commercial successes until 2000 when she hit the jackpot with her iconic movie series Charlie's Angels. Later in 2013, Diaz was dubbed the highest-paid Hollywood actress. Besides her raging success, the actress was also lauded for her fashionable presence in the media. Continue scrolling to check out some of Cameron Diaz's most stunning red carpet looks from the past.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
To refresh your dusted memory, Diaz played the part of Natalie alongside Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in Charlie's Angels.
While attending the 74th Annual Academy Awards, Diaz stunned all in her floral gown as she flashed her million-dollar smile for the fans.
While at the special screening for her first Charlie's Angel film in New York, Diaz showed up to the glamourous event in denim dream popular at the time.
At the There's Something About Mary with her then partner Matt Dillon.
Diaz attended the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards while she sported a gorgeous black skin-tight midi that perfectly complimented her figure.
The iconic trio gave way for the female actors to be taken seriously in action flicks rather than just tossing them as the damsel in distress trope.