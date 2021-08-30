Cameron Diaz Birthday: 6 times the actress gave us princess vibes on the red carpet

1 / 6

Cameron Diaz stuns in a gold gown at 2010 Oscars

Cameron Diaz may have taken a break from acting but the Hollywood actress was once upon a time one of the most gorgeously dressed stars when it came to red carpet appearances of her movie premieres. Diaz who is best known for starring in popular films such as Bad Teacher, Knight and Day, Charlie's Angels among others is known for making heads turn on the red carpet. From award ceremonies to other events, Diaz has managed to show that she can look flawless in any and every look. Among her many gorgeous red carpet appearances, some of our favourites include when the actress turned up wearing stunning floor-length gowns that exuded glamour like nothing else and almost gave us princess vibes. Sporting gowns that were from shimmery to elegantly plain, Diaz along with her signature blonde looked nothing short of a barbie in these fashionable looks. As Diaz turns 49, we take a look at some of her best red carpet appearances. This photo shows Cameron sporting a stunning gold off-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. This appearance certainly ranks at the top when it comes to her best appearances at red carpet events.

Photo Credit : Getty Images