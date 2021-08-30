Cameron Diaz Birthday: 6 times the actress gave us princess vibes on the red carpet

Cameron Diaz may have taken a break from acting but the Hollywood actress was once upon a time one of the most gorgeously dressed stars when it came to red carpet appearances of her movie premieres. Diaz who is best known for starring in popular films such as Bad Teacher, Knight and Day, Charlie's Angels among others is known for making heads turn on the red carpet. From award ceremonies to other events, Diaz has managed to show that she can look flawless in any and every look. Among her many gorgeous red carpet appearances, some of our favourites include when the actress turned up wearing stunning floor-length gowns that exuded glamour like nothing else and almost gave us princess vibes. Sporting gowns that were from shimmery to elegantly plain, Diaz along with her signature blonde looked nothing short of a barbie in these fashionable looks. As Diaz turns 49, we take a look at some of her best red carpet appearances. This photo shows Cameron sporting a stunning gold off-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta on the red carpet. This appearance certainly ranks at the top when it comes to her best appearances at red carpet events.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This is another moment when we realised Diaz was exuding princess vibes as she turned up in this gorgeous beaded Stella McCartney gown to the Met Gala in 2012. Also, don't miss her stunning pout pose in this photo.
Cameron isn't afraid to try out different looks and we loved how she looked when she stepped out on the red carpet sporting this gorgeous white tulle Valentino gown and paired it with dark hair and a red lip.
Diaz looked dazzling as she wore a pink taffeta Chanel dress at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. We also fell in love with her Chanel clutch that certainly popped out in this gorgeous look.
If there's one person who could carry this metallic, one-shoulder dress by Victoria Beckham so beautifully, it is Cameron Diaz. The blonde beauty looked stunning at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party sporting the metallic dress with her signature red lip.
Cameron Diaz celebrated Hollywood glamour and looked like a stunning yesteryear movie star as she walked the red carpet wearing this stunning red Alexander McQueen gown at 2010 Golden Globes.