Cameron Diaz: Check out THESE 5 movies of the OG Charlie's Angels' star

Cameron welcomed her newborn baby girl Raddix Madden on Friday. Diaz and Madden also shared that they are overjoyed to share this news, but feel a strong instinct to protect their little one's privacy. Let us look back to some of the best movies of the star.
    Cameron Diaz looks elegant even today

    Cameron Diaz is one of the most popular celebrities of Hollywood. The actress initially started as a model in teen magazines and commercials and later went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. From doing comedy movies like ‘The Mask’ to action-packed blockbusters like Charlie’s Angels, the actress has created a niche for herself in the Hollywood industry. Cameron even wrote a book about the art of growing older called ‘The Longevity Book,’ which is a sequel to her New York Times bestseller, ‘The Body Book’. Diaz tied the knot with the Good Charlotte band member Benjamin Madden in 2015, and now, they are blessed with a baby daughter. Cameron welcomed her newborn baby girl Raddix Madden on Friday. Diaz and Madden also shared that they are overjoyed to share this news, but feel a strong instinct to protect their little one’s privacy. Let us look back to some of the best movies of the star.

    The Holiday

    This story which revolves around a film-maker and a book editor, talking about challenges to fall in love.

    My Best Friend’s Wedding

    The movie was highly praised by the critics, which is quite unusual for a romantic comedy.

    In Her Shoes

    This chick-flick drama created a buzz among the movie lovers as it was one of the best women-centric films in the entertainment industry.

    Knight and Day

    One of the best action films created in 2010, where a young woman gets involved with a notorious spy who is trying to clear his name.

    Vanilla Sky

    The story which revolves around a rich and successful person’s life turned upside down after an accident with a lover is a must-watch.

