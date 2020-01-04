Cameron Diaz: Check out THESE 5 movies of the OG Charlie's Angels' star

1 / 6

Cameron Diaz looks elegant even today

Cameron Diaz is one of the most popular celebrities of Hollywood. The actress initially started as a model in teen magazines and commercials and later went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. From doing comedy movies like ‘The Mask’ to action-packed blockbusters like Charlie’s Angels, the actress has created a niche for herself in the Hollywood industry. Cameron even wrote a book about the art of growing older called ‘The Longevity Book,’ which is a sequel to her New York Times bestseller, ‘The Body Book’. Diaz tied the knot with the Good Charlotte band member Benjamin Madden in 2015, and now, they are blessed with a baby daughter. Cameron welcomed her newborn baby girl Raddix Madden on Friday. Diaz and Madden also shared that they are overjoyed to share this news, but feel a strong instinct to protect their little one’s privacy. Let us look back to some of the best movies of the star.

Photo Credit : Instagram