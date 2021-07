1 / 6

Camila Cabello making the internet swoon with her selfies

If there was a competition for super adorable yet charming selfies, Camila Cabello would ace it! The singer, 24, needs no introduction when it comes to being goofy, adorable, and somewhat of a funny brat with or without boyfriend Shawn Mendes. From messy-hair-don’t-care pictures to roping in Mendes for cuddly and mushy couple pictures, the Havana singer’s Instagram is quite a treasure trove for her fans. Cabello has also been an advocate for body positivity! The Crown singer has recently taken to TikTok to spread self-love and has urged her fans to love being who they are even when people around them are judgemental. “Being at war with your body is so last season,” said Camila as she flaunted her belly rolls in a popular TikTok video from her official account. It definitely is important to mention that the singer has never backed down from embracing her true self, making her fans comfortable in their own skin, and most importantly, being quite the role model that this generation is looking for. All said and done, Cabello has a good number of selfies which pretty much sum up her take on loving herself, and being comfortable in her own skin:

Photo Credit : CAMILA CABELLO INSTAGRAM