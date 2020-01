1 / 6

Camila Cabello loves her dad

Camila Cabello, who graced her presence at the 2020 Grammys, took the stage on Sunday night with a touching father-daughter moment with her performance of ‘First Man’. Camila’s performance was well received by the audience, and Jim Gaffigan announced that the song is for the daughters and fathers out there. It was a very intimate moment at the stage, as a home video footage of Cabello and dad. Alejandro Cabello, played on the screen, as she sang. Her father who was also present at the Grammys was visibly emotional during the tribute. She even walked down the stars to sing the lyrics to his eye to eye as he wiped away his tears. The 22-year-old singer and her boyfriend and collaborator, Shawn Mendes was nominated for their hit song ‘Senorita’ in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The award was honoured to Lil Was X and Billy Ray for ‘Old Town Road’. Talking about Cabello, she has been very close to her father since a young age and has always looked up to him under every circumstance she’s been through. She has openly expressed her love to her father on social media by sharing beautiful posts dedicating to her father. One of the notable ones was during Alejandro’s birthday, when Cabello went on to talk about her first day of Kindergarten and how he would wake her up for high school, just for her to go back to bed. Back in 2018, the Never Be The Same singer praised her parents for their support and harrowing immigration story. Today, we bring you some moments and glimpses from her family.

