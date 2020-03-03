Happy Birthday Camila Cabello: Singer's 8 THROWBACK pics with Shawn Mendes prove they were made for each other

1 / 8

Camila Cabello Birthday Special

The 'Living Proof' singer Camila Cabello turns a year older today. Camila took to her social media page and shared an adorable childhood photo of herself. She captioned it as, "I'm 23 in a few hours so I'm posting my first internet nude." If you've been following her since the beginning of her career, then you'd know that she's a hilarious person and her recent social media posts are proof of it! Well, Camila who rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, began to establish herself as a solo artist with the release of the collaborations I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes and Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly. Her debut album 'Camila' created a lot of buzz. Her second studio album, Romance is also a big hit. Apart from her albums, she has been creating a buzz for other reasons as well. One being her relationship with Shawn Mendes as they are dating. The duo also collaborated for the song Señorita and its music video starring them both took the internet by storm. The duo shares amazing chemistry with each other! if you've been keeping up with the couple, then you'd know that it was friendship that turned into love for them. In an interview with a radio show, Cabello mentioned that before Señorita, they worked together on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is when they got really close. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at the couple's throwback photos.

Photo Credit : Getty Images