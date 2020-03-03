/
Happy Birthday Camila Cabello: Singer's 8 THROWBACK pics with Shawn Mendes prove they were made for each other
The 'Living Proof' singer Camila Cabello turns a year older today. On the personal side, she is dating singer Shawn Mendes. The duo share amazing chemistry with each other! On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at the couple's throwback photos.
1 / 8
Camila Cabello Birthday Special
The 'Living Proof' singer Camila Cabello turns a year older today. Camila took to her social media page and shared an adorable childhood photo of herself. She captioned it as, "I'm 23 in a few hours so I'm posting my first internet nude." If you've been following her since the beginning of her career, then you'd know that she's a hilarious person and her recent social media posts are proof of it! Well, Camila who rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, began to establish herself as a solo artist with the release of the collaborations I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes and Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly. Her debut album 'Camila' created a lot of buzz. Her second studio album, Romance is also a big hit. Apart from her albums, she has been creating a buzz for other reasons as well. One being her relationship with Shawn Mendes as they are dating. The duo also collaborated for the song Señorita and its music video starring them both took the internet by storm. The duo shares amazing chemistry with each other! if you've been keeping up with the couple, then you'd know that it was friendship that turned into love for them. In an interview with a radio show, Cabello mentioned that before Señorita, they worked together on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is when they got really close. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at the couple's throwback photos.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 8
Can't take their eyes off each other
This candid pic of the couple is just too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 8
Deeply in love with him
Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Camila is looking at Shawn in this pic!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 8
Friendship turned into love
Though they are now a couple, they are still good friends first.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 8
Picture perfect
The duo looks so cute together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 8
Happy couple
During an interview on the Capital Breakfast radio show, Camila opened up about her feelings for Shawn and said that she's currently very, very happy.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 8
Twinning and winning
The couple who twin together stay together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 8
Their chemistry says it all!
During an interview with a radio show, Camila mentioned that before 'Señorita', they worked together on the song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', which is when they got really close. The couple also performed their songs during various events.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
