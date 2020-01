1 / 5

Shweta Tiwari’s beautiful bond with daughter Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, who was first seen as ‘Prerna’ in Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), is still considered as the most favourite actress of all time on television. She always shined back when it comes to her acting skills. She is successful in creating a new fan base for herself with every role. The actress has created a niche for herself in this industry and is highly celebrated in the television industry. While her on-screen role as Prerna inspired many lovers, her off-screen life has been completely contrasting. Shweta was seen as a happy lover on the show, but her personal life with her ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, was undergoing disturbances. After calling it quits with Raja, she had given her marriage another chance and tied the knot with actor Abhinav Kohli. Amidst all the tensions, she took a break for a couple of years from acting, as she was busy taking care of her son, Reyansh, whom she shares with Abhinav. But now, she is back with a web series and a show on television with Mere Dad ki Dulhan. It’s known that Shweta shares a loving bond with her daughter, Palak Tiwari from her first marriage with Raja. She had also shared that her daughter is a far better actress than her. The mother-daughter bonding between Shweta and Palak has been growing stronger with time. The actress had also opened up about how her struggle had strengthened her relationship with Palak. Check out these pictures of Shweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak.

Photo Credit : Instagram