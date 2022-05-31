Candidate Crush: 5 facts you probably didn't know about the Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp

When Stranger Things first aired in 2016, it exposed the world to a new generation of exceptional young kid performers. The "Stranger Things" youngsters are no longer children as the sci-fi drama program enters its fourth season. This is particularly true for the group's youngest member, Jewish actor Noah Schnapp, who began working on the program when he was 11 and is now 17 years old. Scroll down to know interesting facts about the star.
While most people would consider 12 years of age to be very young to begin professionally acting, Schnapp is already a seasoned veteran. He began acting when he was only 6 years old.
While his most prominent performance to date is in the highly acclaimed series Stranger Things, Schnapp also has extensive cinematic experience. His career is pretty impressive, and he has worked with luminaries such as Tom Hanks.
Noah Schnapp is Canadian-American. He was born in New York City and raised in Scarsdale in New York. Noah holds both Canadian and American citizenship because his family are from Quebec, Canada
Noah Schnapp's net worth is difficult to calculate, and most amounts on the internet seem to be made up. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Noah gets paid USD 250,000 for every episode of Stranger Things.
Noah Schnapp is a twin! He has a twin sister called Chloe.
