Candidate Crush: 6 BEST looks from Victoria Justice that prove A Perfect Pairing star is a fashion icon

With her new film A Perfect Pairing out on Netflix, Victoria Justice is all the buzz around the internet. Directed by Stuart McDonald, the film's official synopsis reads, "It follows a hard-driving LA wine-company executive who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client and there she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local." Justice stars in the film alongside Adam Demos and Craig Horner. The actress is best known for her work in the teen sitcom Victorious as Tori Vega and her comedy-drama series Zoey 101. Not only is Justice known for her acting prowess but also for her chic style on the red carpet. On that note, scroll down further and check out some of Victoria Justice's bests from the red carpets.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending a Harper's BAZAAR event in 2018, Victoria wore this stunning gold see-through gown which was embellished by the intricate work on the bodice and paired well with the hanging threads giving her outfit a dramatic flair.
As she marked her presence at the New York Fashion Week in 2019, the actress turned heads as she walked the carpet in her monochrome look. The yellow suit accompanied by her dark makeup and gold jewellery, the look no doubt was an absolute win.
In 2018, Victoria pulled off boldly this polka dot inspired pattern on an elaborate mini dress along with which she opted for a bun and some natural makeup adding the right amount of simplicity to the puffy outfit.
Victoria Justice is known for her chic yet simple looks and this Teen Choice Awards 2017 blue carpet outfit is one of the best of her chic looks. The unique cut-outs of the dress accentuate her body especially the wide-legged pants that gives structure to her silhouette.
At the 2017 Grammy afterparty, the star rocked another chic look as she paired a leather jacket with a sophisticated yet effortless tube top and pants.
Wearing this white suit number, Victoria served looks at the Kentucky Derby in 2018 as the actress pulled off the uncomplicated yet classy look accompanied by her high fashion hat.
